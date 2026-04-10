Charlestown sees 5-percent reduction in Part One crime from last year

As the first quarter of ’26 was drawing to a close, Charlestown had experienced a 5-percent drop in Part One crime (i.e. incidents of violent and property crime) from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between this Jan. 1 and March 29 of this year, 41 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area A-15 , compared with 43 during the same timeframe in 2025. This year also marked a nearly 20-percent decrease from Charlestown’s five-year average for Part One crime of 51 incidents.

No homicides were reported in Charlestown this year, down from two last year, while the five-year average for Part One crime in Charlestown was down nearly 20 percent, with the number at 0.6 incidents.

No rapes or attempted rapes were reported either this year or last year, while Charlestown’s five-year average for this crime category was 0.4 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies in Charlestown were up 50 percent as the number climbed to six from four last year, while the five-year average for this category was 3.8 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault in Charlestown plummeted to one incident from three last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 3.4 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault decreased 25-percent, with the number to three from four last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 4.8 incidents.

The rate of commercial burglaries in Charlestown remained steady, with two incidents reported both this and last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 1.4 incidents.

The number of residential burglaries dropped to one from two last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 4.8 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were up more than 22 percent as the number climbed to 11 from nine last year. The district’s five-year average for this category was 10.4 incidents.

The rate of other larcenies remained steady, with 15 incidents reported both this and last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 18 incidents.

The number of auto thefts also remained the same, with two incidents reported both this and last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 2.2 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number dropped to 3,379 from 3,540 incidents last year, while the five-year average for Part One crime across the city was 3,475 incidents.