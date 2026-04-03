The annual Lt. Michael P. Quinn scholarship dinner dance
Lt. Michael P. Quinn grew up in Charlestown, attended Boston Latin School then Holy Cross where he enrolled in the Marines ROTC and received his Commission when he graduated. He served bravely in Vietnam when he killed in action on Aug 29, 1969.
He lived a life devoted to service and his friends refused to let that spirit perish. They established the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship, keeping his name alive and enriching students from Charlestown by helping them achieve their education.
This is the 57th Annual Dinner Dance with over $354,000 awarded. A fitting “Testimonial To A Townie.”
Chris Bach, Bennett Walsh, Captain Owen Mesham, US Marines Brigadier General Joseph Katz and his wife Kirsten
Bill Sinnott and Tom Cunha
Noel Gallagher, Jen Buxton, previous Quinn Scholarship recipient Devin Gallagher, Meghan Collins, and Annemarie Walsh
Kevin Kelly and Jason Gallagher
Representing Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata was her Charlestown Liason Elaine Donovan (right) with Boston Veterans Services Commissioner Robert Santiago.
Karen and Maureen Collier
Caroline Collier, Brenna Galvin, Bridgette Collier, and Jake Scanlan
Many came to celebrate the scholarship recipient and pay homage to the memory of Lt Michael P Quinn.
James Greatorex of Bunker Hill Pipe Band led the Honor Guard to start of the official program.
Bunker Hill Associates VP John Caldwell and his daughter Vanna.
Jim Harvey and family
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan with Bennett Walsh and Christian Bach
Christian Bach with Mahesh Babani and Allie Burns
The US Marines Honor Guard approaches the head table.
The US Marines Honor Guard stands at attention for the National Anthem.
Previous recipients of the Quinn Scholarship
Quinn Scholarship Board members.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan and Quinn Scholarship Treasurer Ronan Fitzpatrick with the 2025 scholarship recipient Grace Gans-Linnane
Joe Belmonte and Kyle Lawson
Bob Quinn with his family.
Keynote Speaker US Marines Brigadier General Joseph Katz speaks with guests.
DJ Alan Labella entertained the crowd with music and dancing.
DJ Alan Labella entertained the crowd with music and dancing.
DJ Alan Labella And Maureen Collier
The Best Defensive Player of the Year Award for the Holy Cross College team recipient for a 2nd year in a row was Mack Oliphant (center) with Quinn Scholarship Board members Chris O’Brien and Larry Brown. Lt Michael P Quinn attended Holy Cross College and played on the hockey team before joining the Marines to serve in Vietnam.
Attorney Bill Sinnott offers remarks: “You remember, you honor, you come together as a community” in linking the parallels between the comraderie of The Marines and the residents of Charlestown
City of Boston Veterans Services Commissioner Robert Santiago offers remarks: “There is a theme here tonight, and that theme is community”.
Stan Leonard, Joe Zuffante, and Walter Southern, known as the “Three Wise Men” stand to be recognized for working to renovate Memorial Hall where the first Quinn Scholarship Dinner Dance in 1970.
Massachusetts State Rep Dan Ryan speaks at the podium. Regarding the character of Lt Michael P Quinn “An athlete, a scholar, someone who had it all and he put it on the line for his country”.
The 2025 Quinn Scholarship recipient Grace Gans-Linnane offers remarks. She is attending Assumption University and is the first recipient from East Boston High School.
Quinn Scholarship Treasurer Ronan Fitzpatrick offers remarks.
The Keynote Speaker was US Marines Brigadier General Joseph Katz. After noting that many of the Marines from the Boston area who fought in Vietnam came from Charlestown. To Quinn Scholarship recipient Grace Gans-Linnane he said “You carry his name into the classroom”.
Keynote Speaker US Marines Brigadier General Joseph Katz is presented with a print of the USSConstitution from Quinn Scholarship Treasurer Ronan Fitzpatrick and Board member Bill Hughes
The 2025 Quinn Scholarship recipient Grace Gans-Linnane (center) with her parents Justin and Jaclyn.
Attourney Bill Sinnott and Quinn Scholarship Treasurer Ronan Fitzpatrick