The annual Lt. Michael P. Quinn scholarship dinner dance

Lt. Michael P. Quinn grew up in Charlestown, attended Boston Latin School then Holy Cross where he enrolled in the Marines ROTC and received his Commission when he graduated. He served bravely in Vietnam when he killed in action on Aug 29, 1969.

He lived a life devoted to service and his friends refused to let that spirit perish. They established the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship, keeping his name alive and enriching students from Charlestown by helping them achieve their education.

This is the 57th Annual Dinner Dance with over $354,000 awarded. A fitting “Testimonial To A Townie.”