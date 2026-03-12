Annual “Spring into Fitness: Active Aging Week” for Older Adults Set for March 23-27

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Spring is almost here, and so is Fitness Week for our active agers! Each year, Boston Village (BV), formerly Beacon Hill Village, and Cindy Sullivan of Cindy Sullivan Fitness partner to offer a full week of free fitness classes in March for Boston’s older adults. This year marks the 9th time this program is being offered to adults aged 50 and over in Boston. Four of the classes will be virtual and one will be offered in person. The dates for this year’s fitness week are March 23-27.

Spring is a great time to jump into or strengthen your fitness routine. Exercise is a cornerstone of healthy aging, and fitting physical activity into one’s day can improve life in many ways. Regular exercise can improve strength and balance, boost mood and improve memory, and help manage or lessen the impact of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis.

“Running our Spring into Fitness Week program for the ninth year fills me with immense excitement and pride,” said Cindy Sullivan, Certified In-Home Personal Trainer and Midlife/Senior Fitness Specialist. “It’s not just about the years we’ve been at it, but the countless lives we’ve positively impacted. This program is about fostering community, promoting vitality, and celebrating the incredible resilience of our older participants!”

New this year, Easy Spirit Footwear will be giving away one new pair of shoes each day to a lucky winner. For more than 35 years, Easy Spirit has led the way in innovative comfort footwear for women. Guided by the principles of comfort, style, and timeless ease, the brand creates shoes that support every step and every stage of a woman’s life. Registered participants will be entered to win a pair of shoes each day. The drawing will be at the end of each class and participants must be present to win.

This year’s class lineup includes:

March 23, 9:30 a.m. – Stretch and Flow (Zoom): This no floor stretch class is designed to increase flexibility and range of movement to improve activities of daily living. There is a combo of dynamic or flow stretching, with static stretching throughout class. At the end we will add deep breathing and final relaxation exercises to promote stress reduction and relaxation. Suitable for all fitness levels.

March 24, 10:30 a.m. – Better Balance (Zoom): Exercises and tips on the importance of staying strong and preventing falls. Balance is the cooperation between the brain, nervous system, muscle and bones, and the class will focus on improving that connection. Suitable for all fitness levels.

March 25, 10:30 a.m. – Total Body Workout (Zoom): This class combines a little bit of everything including low impact cardio, strength training, balance, and flexibility to target the entire body. Hand weights (or alternative), a chair and 10 minutes of mat work will be included. Can be modified for many levels.

March 26, 10:30 a.m. – Strength and Conditioning (Zoom): Learn the most important exercises to stay strong and independent. We will incorporate light hand weights (or alternatives such as canned goods), resistance bands (or towels), and body weight exercises into this fun class! Help to improve overall strength and balance and increase bone density. Can be modified for many levels.

March 27, 10:30 a.m. – Functional Fitness Over 50 (In Person at 11 Beacon St): This workout will improve your “activities of daily living” – functional exercises that support four fitness goals for older adults: endurance, strength, balance, and flexibility. Can be modified for many fitness levels.

For this special week only, the class fee will be waived for all participants. Advance registration is required for all classes.

To register for one or any number of “Spring into Fitness” classes and discover new and fun ways to incorporate physical activity into your day, call the BV office at 617-723-9713 or visit the website at www.bostonhillvillage.org/events. For questions on class descriptions or more event details email [email protected]. Don’t delay, classes are filling up fast.

Boston Village has been redefining aging in downtown Boston for 25 years.