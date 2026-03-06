News in Brief

Celebrating Evacuation Day

Beyond the parades and green beer, March 17 marks a pivotal moment in Boston history: Revolutionary Spaces is commemorating the 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day.

On March 17, 1776, General George Washington successfully forced thousands of British troops to withdraw from Boston after an 11-month siege, a pivotal Revolutionary War victory that reshaped the city’s future. As Boston’s Revolutionary history takes the national spotlight during the unfolding 250th anniversary era, this is a timely opportunity to explore a lesser-known holiday deeply rooted in the city’s identity.

Throughout March, visitors to the Old State House can explore the dramatic story of the Siege of Boston, including Henry Knox’s “Noble Train of Artillery” and how the strategic placement of cannons compelled the British evacuation. The display also features a compelling artifact story: when British troops departed Boston, they removed the original Coat of Arms of the United Kingdom that hung above the Council Chamber entrance at the Old State House. A replica now stands in its place and visitors are invited to design their own coat of arms reflecting the values and ideals they hold dear. Guests can explore the display daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; plan a visit here.

Old North Illuminated Presents ‘Puritan New England… 2026?’

Join Old North Illuminated for an engaging online conversation with historian Lori Rogers-Stokes exploring what modern-day New Englanders inherit from the Puritans. Set for Wednesday, March 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., this virtual event will examine how the religious movement most closely associated with New England shaped the region in lasting ways. While the English religious group known as the Puritans migrated to South America, the Caribbean, and Canada, it was in New England that their culture became both well-defined and dominant. Centuries after the last Puritan lived here, their influence continues to echo across the region. Dr. Rogers-Stokes will highlight three important ideas from the 17th century that New Englanders are still practicing today, inviting participants to reconsider the enduring legacy of these well-known but often misunderstood people. The program is part of Old North Illuminated’s ongoing commitment to public history and community dialogue. This virtual event is accessible with a donation of any amount to support Old North Illuminated, the nonprofit that stewards Old North Church Historic Site. The 2026 Speaker Series is brought to you in part by HUB Town Tours. To register, please visit: https://www.oldnorth.com/events/.