Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament starts April 20

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host this year’s Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April Boston Public Schools vacation week.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament, giving Boston’s young athletes a chance to stay active and take part in friendly rivalry during April school vacation,” said Interim Parks and Recreation Commissioner Cathy Baker-Eclipse. “With support from the Boston Bruins Foundation, we’re proud to continue this great tradition at Garvey Park and look forward to an exciting tournament.”

The Tournament will begin on Monday, April 20th. All games will be played at the O’Sullivan Street Hockey Court at Garvey Park, 340 Neponset Ave in Dorchester.

Teams will compete in five divisions: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); Pee Wee (ages 11 to 12); Girls U8; and Girls U10. Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

Visit boston.gov/parks-sports to register your team. For more information, contact Damien Margardo at [email protected] or call (617) 961-3083.

