Dog Licensing Reminder (and Boston’s Most Popular Dog Names!)

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division reminds city dog owners that the annual deadline for licensing their pets is March 31, 2026. All dogs in Boston require a new license each year. This process can be completed online, by mail, or in-person at our upcoming licensing clinics.

“Dog licenses are not just required by law, they help ensure that we can quickly return your pup to you should they get lost,” said Alexis Trzcinski, Director of Animal Care and Control. “Please do your part to keep your pet safe and tagged.”

Boston’s most popular dog names of 2025 have been revealed as part of this year’s licensing reminder. The top dog name was Charlie, with 118 registered pups, and the leading female dog name was Luna, with 137 registrations with this name. At the tail end of the pack, the 25th most popular name for dogs was Poppy, with 49 registered.

The data also highlights Boston’s favorite dog breeds. The Labrador Retriever reigned as the city’s most popular breed, with 1,961 registered, followed by the Golden Retriever (970) and the Miniature Poodle (543). Other top breeds included the Chihuahua (490) and the German Shepherd (480).

All dogs over six months old must be licensed annually. Owners are required to provide a copy of their dog’s current rabies certificate and proof of spaying or neutering (if applicable). Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered or spayed pet and $30 for an unaltered pet, with fees waived for service animals and residents aged 70 or older. Unlicensed pets are subject to a $50 fine.

For an in-depth guide on dog licensing, including a link to license your dog online, visit Animal Care and Control’s how-to article.

The City of Boston will also host a series of low cost dog licensing and pet vaccine clinics from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays from March 7 to June 6 at eight BCYF community centers. For details, fees, and locations, please visit boston.gov/animals or call (617) 635-1800.

Top ten dog names:

1 Luna (137)

2 Charlie (118)

3 Bella (94)

4 Lucy (89)

5 Daisy (88)

6 Teddy (80)

7 Milo (79)

8 Penny (69)

9 Coco (67)

10 Millie (66)

Top ten most popular dog breeds:

1 Labrador Retriever (1,961)

2 Golden Labrador Retriever (970)

3 Miniature Poodle (543)

4 Chihuahua (490)

5 German Shepard (480)

6 Australian Shepherd (398)

7 Yorkshire Terrier (392)

8 Shih Tzu (388)

9 Beagle (338)

10 Cavalier Spaniel and French Bulldog (311)