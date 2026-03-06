Coletta Zapata to hold hearing on progress and opportunities to address drink spiking in Boston

Councilor Coletta Zapata (District 1) will hold a hearing on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 9:30 am in the Iannella Chamber to examine progress and identify further opportunities to address drink spiking and drug-facilitated sexual assault. The hearing will be convened by the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee, chaired by At-Large Councilor Henry Santana.

This hearing aims to review progress made by the City on this issue, examine updated data on suspected drink spiking incidents, assess remaining service gaps in testing, reporting, survivor care, and prevention, and identify opportunities to align municipal strategies with pending State legislation and best practices, particularly ahead of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

This hearing will include a public comment period. Those wishing to testify can contact [email protected]. More information on the hearing can be found at: https://www.boston.gov/public-notices/16567591