Coletta Zapata announces community budget town halls

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is hosting a series of Budget Town Halls across District One to engage directly with residents and gather input on budget priorities ahead of the City Council’s annual budget review for fiscal year 2027.

“Budget town halls are an important and valuable opportunity to walk through the budget process, share initial priorities, and gather community input on how we invest in essential city services and address critical issues,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “Last year, we secured funding for youth employment opportunities, housing and home ownership vouchers, pest control, trash containerization, senior programming, ESOL classes and much more. The budget process is a collaborative effort that allows us to invest in essential services and address critical issues like housing affordability, education, and climate preparedness while ensuring residents’ priorities guide our decisions. I look forward to connecting and hearing directly from community members!”

This marks the fifth year the Boston City Council has the authority to reject, reduce, amend, or approve line items in the city’s operating budget. In April, the Mayor’s Office will submit the initial proposals for the city’s operating, capital, and Boston Public Schools budgets to the Council. Budget hearings, chaired by Councilor Ben Weber (District 6), will begin shortly thereafter and continue through June. The Council is expected to vote on the finalized budget by the end of June, with approved measures taking effect on July 1, 2026.

Additionally, this budget cycle will feature the city’s third participatory budgeting process, allowing residents to contribute ideas and recommendations. To learn more about how to get involved, visit boston.gov/departments/participatory-budgeting.

Councilor Coletta Zapata’s Budget Town Halls will be held on the following dates:

• North End/Wharf District – Thursday, March 19 at 6:00 PM, Nazzaro Community Center, 30 N. Bennet Street

• Charlestown – Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 PM, Judy Evers Community Room, Boston Police Station, 20 Vine Street

• East Boston – Monday, March 30 at 6:00 PM, MLCS Community Room, 31 Liverpool Street

Translation services, childcare, and food will be provided at all Budget Town Hall meetings.