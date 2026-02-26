Wu backs Ed Markey for Senate, Praising Record of Delivering for Boston

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced her endorsement of Ed Markey for re-election to the Senate, citing his unwavering leadership, progressive vision, and record of delivering for the city of Boston.

“Senator Markey has been a longstanding partner for Boston families, standing strong on our values and delivering results by bringing resources and solutions,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “He is a bold leader on national issues like climate, health care, and economic justice, while also delivering reliable and responsive constituent services for residents every day. I am grateful for our continued partnership here in Boston and pleased to endorse him for re-election.”

Since Mayor Wu took office, Senator Markey has worked hand-in-hand with her administration to deliver major federal investments to Boston – strengthening transit infrastructure, including $472 million to replace the North Station Draw One Bridge and modernize rail capacity at North Station, advancing clean energy and climate resilience efforts, supporting improvements in Franklin Park, and backing neighborhood initiatives that serve working families and young people. In partnership with Mayor Wu, Senator Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley introduced the Freedom to Move Act to build on Boston’s fare-free transit pilots.

“Mayor Michelle Wu is one of the boldest and most visionary leaders in America today. I am deeply honored to earn Michelle’s endorsement,” said Senator Ed Markey. “Michelle leads with courage, clarity, and compassion – always putting working families first and never backing down from a tough fight. Michelle and I don’t just share values – we deliver results. From confronting the climate crisis to protecting our immigrant communities, to expanding affordable housing and building a city where every neighborhood can thrive, she is shaping the future of Boston with urgency. Together, we will continue to fight back against Donald Trump’s chaos, protect our neighborhoods, and make sure Boston stays No. 1 – in innovation, in equity, and in opportunity.”