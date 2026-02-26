Flynn to Hold a Hearing on Purchasing Snow Melting Machines

On Tuesday, March 3, at 2 p.m. in the Iannella Chamber at City Hall, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn will hold a hearing to discuss the City of Boston purchasing snow melting machines. The hearing will also cover hearing orders from Councilor Brian Worrell and Councilor Enrique Pepén on other snow removal strategies and the creation of a snow corps.

Residents who would like to testify at the hearing in-person, or virtually via Zoom, are invited to please contact [email protected]. If you would like to also provide written testimony, you can email the committee at [email protected] or email [email protected]. Neighbors are also invited to watch the livestream of the hearing at the following link: www.boston.gov/city-council-tv.

Following a significant storm with over 23 inches of snow, Councilor Flynn wrote a letter to both Mayor Wu and Interim Chief of Streets Nick Gove to thank dedicated city employees who worked under extremely difficult conditions. At the same time, Councilor Flynn relayed the areas of opportunity and improvement for the city’s response. Due to the feedback he received from dozens of calls, emails, and letters from residents and businesses to their elected officials and public servants, Councilor Flynn advocated for the City of Boston to explore the potential purchase of snow melting machines.

Specifically, Councilor Flynn highlighted reports that New York City deployed eight snow melting machines to remove snow from streets, sidewalks, and bus stops that would have otherwise taken weeks to melt. New York City has used these melting hot tubs for nearly 20 years, which remove 60-120 tons of snow per hour. In the difficult winter of 2015, the City of Boston rented machines at a cost of approximately $600,000, while Massport purchased two snow melters for $555,000 at that time. The city also benefited from New York state lending two for free.

Councilor Flynn noted that District 2 neighbors continue to provide feedback on public safety issues, including difficulties navigating streets and sidewalks and limited accessibility for all (our seniors, persons with disabilities, and young families with strollers), along with restricted access to fire hydrants and catch basins. Neighbors shared reports of difficulties with road accessibility for first responders (an ambulance on Huntington Avenue), the inability of neighbors and families to return to park cars on snow emergency routes following removal of the parking ban (L Street, First Street, Dorchester Street), and the difficulties of residents to utilize MBTA bus stops (Tremont Street).

In 2015, Boston experienced significant snowfall, with 24.6 inches from January 26-27th, 16.2 inches on February 2nd, and 23.8 inches from February 7-9th. Councilor Flynn echoed the concerns of many constituents on calls for a similar response to the winter of 2015, when many two-way streets were also turned one-way for weeks.

“With significant snowfall an inevitability in Boston, it’s critical that the city explores investment in snow melters, and any other equipment, to ensure accessible pathways and roads for all – including first responders, our seniors, persons with disabilities, and young families,” said Councilor Flynn. “On account of the many concerns I’ve heard on public safety, accessibility, and quality of life – I believe it is critical that we deliver these enhanced basic city services to support both our neighbors and Boston’s local economy as well.”

