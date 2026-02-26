DiDomenico Celebrates New Community Health and Nutrition Center

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico attended the Greater Boston Food Bank’s official launch of The Takeda Center for Community Health and Nutrition in Boston. This Center will create greater access to nutritious and medically tailored food for communities throughout Eastern Massachusetts. The Takeda Center was made possible by a four-year, $4 million grant from Takeda, the largest-ever donation in the food bank’s history. DiDomenico has been a longtime supporter of the Greater Boston Food Bank and this contribution combined with funding he secures each year will ensure that more food insecure individuals and families will be reached.

“This extraordinary accomplishment demonstrates the commitment to health, nutrition equity, and community wellness, by both the Food Bank and Takeda” said DiDomenico.