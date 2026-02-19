Edwards Follows Up on Concerns about Federal Agency Visit to East Boston

Staff Report

Sen. Lydia Edwards quickly followed up on the concerns aired by constituents about a federal agency’s operations in East Boston last Thursday, Feb. 12.

Edwards said she was notified that representatives from a federal agency were seen on White Street and in a business district adjacent to Day Square.

Edwards called A7 the local Boston police, who informed her that the activity was “the Boston Police Fugitive Unit working with U.S. Marshals who were serving a warrant on one particular person, and it was a targeted search for a fugitive.”

Edwards also learned that some community members believe based on their independent research that at least one of the cars was a federal vehicle for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “But from what I can tell, they didn’t go after anyone for immigration and they weren’t wearing masks,” said Edwards. “My understanding is that it was a federal agency and that agency was the U.S. Marshals Service. The U.S. Marshals Service is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). ICE operates under jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“I understand and appreciate the community standing for our immigrant neighbors and fully support the recent executive orders from the Governor and Mayor of Boston. ICE is not making us safer and indeed is causing more confusion and breaking down hard fought for community trust in our police,” said Senator Edwards.