DCR Kicks Off Recruitment Efforts for Lifeguards and Seasonal Staff for Summer 2026

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) kicked off recruitment for lifeguards, pool and waterfront staff, and water safety instructors for the upcoming summer 2026 season. Positions are available at DCR’s 32 guarded beaches, 24 swimming pools, and two wading pools across the state and offer competitive hourly wages ranging from $22 to $27, as well as bonuses of up to $1,000 for qualified applicants who sign on early and work the entire season.

“There’s no better place to be this summer than enjoying Massachusetts’ beaches and pools,” said Governor Maura Healey. “These iconic places remain open and enjoyable because of the dedicated, hardworking, and well-trained seasonal staff who keep our waterfronts safe and accessible for all to enjoy.”

“Long before I was Lieutenant Governor or Mayor, I spent my summers working as a lifeguard,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It was an incredibly rewarding experience, and I encourage anyone who is a strong swimmer, enjoys being outdoors, and wants to make some extra money this summer while serving their community to consider applying to be a DCR lifeguard.”

An early sign-on bonus of $500 is available to candidates who submit a complete hiring packet with all supporting documentation within three weeks of receiving an offer, or by April 30, 2026, depending on which is sooner. Additional retention bonuses will be available to staff who work through the pool or waterfront season.

To apply for a lifeguard position, candidates must be at least 16 years old by their date of hire, complete lifeguard training, and be certified in first aid and CPR. Free lifeguard training classes are offered by DCR through May for candidates who commit to working before the start of the summer season. For more information on the available trainings, visit DCR’s lifeguard webpage or contact Eric Hammermeister-Kahn, Director of Pool and Waterfront Safety Training, at [email protected]. As first responders, lifeguards play a vital role in ensuring the safety of visitors to state-managed beaches and pools.

DCR will open its 81 designated swimming areas across Massachusetts on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25, 2026), and the season will run through Sunday, August 30, 2026. Lifeguard services will begin at several early start beaches throughout the parks system on May 23 and continue with weekend coverage until mid-June, when coverage will be provided seven days a week and expand to additional waterfronts. All DCR pools open in June and are equipped with accessible chair lifts and/or ramps to allow visitors of all abilities to enter the water. Beach mats and floating wheelchairs are also available at many DCR beaches.

“As our summers continue to heat up, people look to our beaches and pools as places to relax, cool off, and spend time together. Keeping these spaces clean, safe and welcoming takes dedicated staff who care about their communities,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These positions are a great opportunity to work outdoors and enjoy the best parts of summer.”

“Our beaches and pools are some of the most beloved spots in Massachusetts, bringing families and friends of all ages and abilities together throughout the summer,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “Working at a DCR waterfront or pool is a chance to spend your summer outdoors, build valuable skills, and be part of a great team that keeps our communities safe while helping create lasting memories.”

Most of DCR’s pool and waterfront positions are seasonal, with a 40-hour workweek, including weekends and holidays. Limited part-time lifeguard and instructor positions (up to 20 hours per week) may also be available. To learn more about available pool and waterfront positions or to apply for open positions, visit DCR’s lifeguard webpage.

DCR is collaborating with partner state agencies, state and local elected officials, municipalities, educational institutions, job fairs and expos to spread the word about this opportunity for good-paying summer employment.

As part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to water safety for all visitors to the state’s beaches and pools, DCR in recent years expanded its efforts to recruit bilingual lifeguards and waterfront safety staff. The agency will soon be running multilingual recruitment advertising on all MBTA trains, in MBTA stations, on electronic messaging boards on roads across the state and in multilingual media outlets.

DCR is also hiring for other seasonal positions for Memorial Day through Labor Day, including rangers, park interpreters, supervisors, forestry assistants, building and ground maintenance and workers, campground and park operations staff, and office assistants. Some positions will run from April through October. For more information, interested applicants should visit DCR’s seasonal recruitment webpage.

