News Briefs 2-13-26

CALL TO ARTISTS

Artists’ Group of Charlestown has opened a Call to Artists for its upcoming Spring exhibition, Freedom Is [ ].

“Freedom” has many definitions. For many, freedom is a literal, physical state of taking up space without dire consequences. For others, freedom is a state of mind or spirit, breaking free from habits and mindsets that no longer serve them. Freedom can be given rightfully, or it can be hard-fought. Regardless of circumstances, freedom is a human desire.

Freedom Is [_____], encourages the Artist to openly interpret their association with the word. The Artist is free to express themselves from any point of view – personal, political, philosophical, historical – as visual art. All media are accepted, including 2D (Collage, Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Photography) and 3D (Sculpture, Ceramics, Glass, and Fiber Arts). Submissions will be accepted through March 31, 2026 at midnight. The exhibition is juried by Charlestown artist Martha Starr. To submit or for more information, visit www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com.

Freedom Is [ ] opens at The Stove Factory, 523 Medford Street, Charlestown on Patriot’s Day Weekend and is held concurrently with events in Boston leading up to and commemorating the 250th Anniversary of American Independence. The Exhibition will run from April 17, 2026 (Patriot’s Day Weekend) through May 3, 2026.

Free Event at Old South Meeting House

On Wednesday, February 18, Revolutionary Spaces and the Boston Public Library, will host History and Society: An In-Person Living Room Conversation, exploring how historical narratives are shaped, amplified, and sometimes silenced—and what that means for our collective understanding of the past and present. Sharing more details below and we’d be so grateful if you have room to cover this.

Event Details

Wednesday, February 18, from 6 – 7:30 PM

Old South Meeting House, Boston

Register: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/69638d9294297d3600a48d5e

Free to attend and registration is required

History is not a fixed truth, but a tapestry of stories shaped by perspective and power. This facilitated conversation invites participants to examine how historical narratives influence identity, values, and civic life—and whose voices are heard or left out of the record.

Living Room Conversations are structured, small-group discussions led by BPL facilitators that emphasize listening, dialogue across differences, and community connection—making this event particularly relevant for coverage focused on civic discourse, education, public history, and cultural institutions.This program is part of the Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness series presented by the BPL Community History Department and Revolutionary Spaces, with generous support from the Lowell Institute.