Guest Op-Ed: Progress updates on White Stadium

By the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, City of Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu, in partnership with Boston Legacy Football Club (“Boston Legacy FC”), shared a progress update on the White Stadium renovation project, where construction is well underway.

“Our Boston students deserve nothing less than the best, and I’m proud to fight for our kids every day. The newly renovated White Stadium will deliver the largest community benefits deal in Boston’s history,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With construction now underway, our students and community will gather and grow in a new, world-class home for BPS athletics, owned as a public asset available in every season. Our partnership with Boston Legacy will have an enduring impact with investments in local businesses, Franklin Park, surrounding communities, and our students.”

“For Boston Legacy FC, investing in White Stadium is as an investment in the next generation – creating access, inspiration and opportunity across Boston,” said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC. “Through our privately funded commitment of more than $250 million over the next 15 years, we’re ensuring that White Stadium remains a City-owned, year-round public asset for Boston Public Schools students and the community for generations.”

White Stadium Construction and Contracting Update:

The City and its General Contractor for White Stadium, BOND Building Construction (BOND), a union signatory construction firm, also announced that, after having reviewed and accepted bids for all phases of the White Stadium project (the East side), the City has established a total construction cost of $135 million for the publicly-funded share of the project, protected by a Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) contract. The GMP was developed through a full and now complete public bidding process under state law, and the updated cost includes the pricing of a finalized design and scope, tariffs on construction materials, and market escalation.

Boston Legacy FC, the City’s private funding partner for the renovation, announced today that its share of the Stadium renovation (the West side) will cost in excess of $190 million, financed in part by a landmark loan from Bank of America.

The City and Boston Legacy FC have both completed demolition and abatement and commenced sub-surface utility and foundation work, including upgraded power, water, and telecommunications infrastructure, which is slated to be completed in Fall 2026. Vertical construction on both sides of the athletic complex will begin at the end of March 2026. The project is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs.

MWBE and Local Business Participation Update:

The City and Boston Legacy FC jointly shared that the White Stadium project has committed $43 million in contracts to MWBE businesses, which is 44% of all contracts awarded on the project to date. The project expects to award additional tens of millions of dollars in contracts available for eligible local businesses in the next phase of construction, and will be holding a contracting fair and other events to promote the opportunities to local businesses based in the neighborhoods surrounding Franklin Park, including Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, and Roxbury. Local businesses that have already received contracts on the White Stadium project include All-Time Services, a Labor and Janitorial Services Company, based in Roslindale, with a $375,000 contract for labor and construction management services, and Eco Waste, a Disposal & Containerization Company, based in Dorchester, which secured a $375,000 contract for waste management.

“Being part of the White Stadium renovation is more than a project – it’s an honor and a chance to shape our community’s future,” said Gifted Keith, Vice President of Business Development at All-Time Services. “Partnering with Bond, gives us the opportunity to build a new chapter in Boston history, this project is setting a new standard for how public investments can create real, lasting impact for our neighborhoods”

“The White Stadium project represents the type of project that creates access to opportunity for small businesses in general but especially true for minority and local owned businesses like mine,” said Jesse Jeter, president and co-founder of Eco Waste Disposal & Container Storage. “We’re excited to be part of such a special public project in our city and excited by what this level of commitment means for the long-term economic health and growth of small, local businesses.”

The City will continue to regularly convene the White Stadium Supplier Diversity Advisory Group through the winter to share contracting opportunities at White Stadium during construction and operations. The advisory group’s purpose is to ensure that local businesses are aware of contracting opportunities and to support the City and Boston Legacy FC in achieving project goals for contracting and economic development into the communities surrounding Franklin Park.

Update on Community Benefits:

Boston Legacy FC’s Privately Funded Community Benefits Will Surpass $252 Million Over 15 Years.

With an upfront private investment of more than $190 million to deliver a world-class, publicly-owned student athletics facility, Boston Legacy FC’s privately-funded public and community benefits, guaranteed under the lease agreement negotiated in December of 2024, will surpass $252 million over the next 15 years—the largest community benefits agreement in the City’s history. The City recently announced a community benefits agreement with the Kraft Group for the privately owned stadium in Everett that will deliver $48 million in benefits for the City of Boston and the Charlestown neighborhood over the same period.

Mayor Wu and Boston Legacy FC also announced that the annual community benefits payments starting at $500,000 and increasing by 3% annually, will be directed to a Community Annual Fund and supplemented through fundraising in partnership with the community to generate additional resources for community investments.

The White Stadium project includes the largest community benefits commitment from a private partner in Boston’s history. Over 15 years, those benefits include:

$190 million private capital investment to revitalize White Stadium.

$34 million to operate and maintain White Stadium as a year-round public asset, including resources to maintain the track and field to top standards; providing day-to-day cleaning, security, and upkeep and supporting a wide range of community and public events.

$15.4 million in rent and City revenue sharing, to be reinvested into Franklin Park and other neighborhood properties under the terms of the George Robert White Trust, and dedicated to a new citywide BPS athletics fund.

$9.3 million in cumulative community benefits payments from Boston Legacy FC, which will be directed to a Community Annual Fund and distributed in consultation with the City and neighborhood leaders to support economic, athletic, and community activity in the neighborhoods of Franklin Park.

$3.75 million to invest in Franklin Park capital projects and tree canopy, including a first-ever tree fund and a surcharge of $1 per ticket, set to increase with inflation, a term in the lease negotiated with the support of the Franklin Park Coalition.

Update on BPS Athletics: City and Boston Legacy FC announces Seed-Funding for New BPS athletics fund:

Mayor Wu, Boston Legacy FC and Superintendent Skipper today announced the creation of a citywide BPS athletics fund, backed by commitments negotiated with Boston Legacy FC, to support student athletes, coaches, and teams across the City. The City will dedicate annual funds from revenue sharing, estimated at $8 million over the next 15 years, to support new team uniforms and equipment, transportation and travel, special training, and other resources for BPS athletics across the City. These funds are a separate revenue stream from other community benefit payments negotiated under the lease.

“White Stadium will be a hub for student athletes and families in every season that will help bring our athletics program to the next level,” said BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper. “When it opens, our students will have a top tier facility that delivers what our teams, our students, and coaches need, along with mentorships and job opportunities. We are grateful for the continued partnership with the City and I’m excited to see our students thrive in this new and reimagined space.”

“Today’s announcement represents progress toward the commitment to award 50% of White Stadium contracting dollars to certified Minority- and Women-owned businesses, along with a historic community benefits package that will be directed by a community-appointed body,” said Senator Liz Miranda. “That’s a meaningful opportunity to build resources locally, and we’ll keep working to ensure Boston Public Schools families and our residents share directly in the benefits.”

“The White Stadium project represents a once in a generation opportunity to deliver a state of the art recreational facility for the residents of Dorchester and Mattapan” said State Representative Russell Holmes. “I want to thank Mayor Wu and the Boston Legacy for their commitment to contracting with underutilized business enterprises and for the historic amount of community benefits being delivered”.

As the restored citywide hub of BPS athletics, the new White Stadium will be open for BPS games and practices daily, including after school and on weekends, and throughout the summer, hosting soccer, cross-country, track, cheer, and football, as well as strength training and other athletic programs. With a new regulation track, for the first time, White Stadium will also be able to host state tournaments.

BPS plans to make the new complex available to teams at every high school in the City, both for daily use by teams and as a site for home games, special matches, meets, team banquets, and tournaments. Prior to renovation, the Stadium had no indoor training spaces, lacked running water, heat, and field drainage, and was used regularly by just two high schools during the fall season, and for city cross country and City League track meets. As a citywide athletic hub, the new Stadium will be open and used by thousands of BPS students annually in both organized competition and other athletic programming, and open every day for public use and available to community-based organizations.

The final design includes a professional-grade grass field, a collegiate-level eight-lane track, dedicated strength and conditioning facilities, a sports medicine center, and flexible indoor study and community spaces.

Update on Transportation Plan:

The transportation plan for the renovated White Stadium is establishing a national benchmark for an urban stadium, and will create a new model for managing large crowd events in Franklin Park. By integrating “ticket-linked transit”—where spectators pre-select their travel mode at the point of purchase—the facility maximizes use of shuttles, rideshare, and public transit, while reducing demand for parking. Central to this strategy is the commitment to a 100% electric shuttle fleet within the first three years of operation, aligning the Stadium with Boston’s highest environmental standards and ensuring a sustainable, low-impact footprint for the surrounding Franklin Park community. The City and BPS will also be actively planning for the daily operations of the Stadium as an active BPS athletics hub and community resource. The City and BLFC are incorporating community feedback following the public release of the White Stadium Transportation Plan and will host a series of public meetings on transportation in Spring 2026 focused on addressing comments. Additional feedback can be submitted here.

Update on Boston Legacy FC:

Boston Legacy FC will kick off its inaugural season on March 14, 2026, hosting Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium. The club has announced its 23-player preliminary roster for the 2026 NWSL preseason. Boston is led by head coach Filipa Patão, who arrives from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica after guiding the women’s senior team to a 156-28-15 record across all competitions since 2020.