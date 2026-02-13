Charlestown Historical Society re-launches “Townie Love Stories”

A Valentine’s Season Celebration of Love, Loyalty, and Family Ties in Charlestown

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

In celebration of Valentine’s Day and the enduring bonds that define Charlestown, the Charlestown Historical Society is proud to announce the return of its signature program, Townie Love Stories, launching the week of Valentine’s Day and continuing throughout the month of February.

Originally launched in 2024, Townie Love Stories invites the community to share true stories of love rooted in Charlestown — stories of couples who met on these streets, families whose grandparents and great-grandparents found love here, and generations who have stayed connected to the town through deep loyalty, shared history, and enduring relationships.

Charlestown has long been known for its strong sense of family, continuity, and belonging. For many residents, love stories are inseparable from place — from first dates on Main Street to lifelong partnerships shaped by the rhythms of a close-knit neighborhood. Townie Love Stories celebrates those connections and preserves them as part of Charlestown’s living history.

“Charlestown is a place where love stories don’t just belong to couples — they belong to families and to the Town itself,” said Aubree Flynn, member of the Charlestown Historical Society Board of Directors. “My own grandmother’s love story is a Townie Love Story, and that family history is a big part of why Charlestown has always felt like home to me. It’s one of the reasons I love this community so deeply and chose to build my life here.”

Throughout February, the Charlestown Historical Society will feature submitted stories and photographs across its social media platforms, highlighting the many ways love has shaped the neighborhood over generations.

This year, CHS is also laying the groundwork for a longer-term legacy project: the compilation of a Townie Love Stories book, planned for release next year. Submitted stories will become part of the Society’s archives, helping preserve Charlestown’s emotional and cultural history for future generations.

How to Participate

Community members are invited to submit their stories by email. Submissions may include written stories, photographs, or both.

Email submissions to:

[email protected]

Stories may be about romantic love, lifelong partnerships, marriages, or family love rooted in Charlestown — past or present.

Founded in 1966, the Charlestown Historical Society is celebrating 60 years of preserving, protecting, and promoting the history of Charlestown. Through exhibitions, programs, publications, and community storytelling initiatives, the Society safeguards the neighborhood’s rich past while connecting it to the present and future. From the Battle of Bunker Hill to everyday lives and family stories, the Charlestown Historical Society is dedicated to ensuring that Charlestown’s history — both monumental and personal — is remembered and shared.