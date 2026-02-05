Wu Announces Annual Tax Prep Services Available for Residents 

Special to the Patriot-Bridges

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC) has launched the 2026 tax season, offering free tax preparation for residents who earn $70,000 per year or less. Eligible residents can file safely while maximizing their refunds and credits at one of 35 tax help sites across Boston. The service is offered remotely and in-person, and interpretation is available in Spanish, Haitian Creole, Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese, French, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, and American Sign Language (ASL).

“In Boston, we are proud to work together with our partners to create economic stability and pathways to financial empowerment for our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With these free, multilingual tax assistance services, residents can keep more of what they earn, access trusted financial resources, and stay rooted in our neighborhoods. I encourage all who qualify to participate and take advantage of this valuable resource.”

Led by the Worker Empowerment Cabinet, the Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC) aims to expand pathways out of poverty and toward financial empowerment. The free tax preparation service helps low- to moderate-income residents keep more of their earned income by eliminating predatory, for-profit tax preparation fees. Given that BTHC clients have an average income of $30,000, this service can provide a substantial financial boost for these households. Last year, the BTHC completed over 11,500 tax returns, putting over $22 million in tax credits and refunds back in the pockets of Boston families and saving them approximately $2 million in filing fees.

“This launch is about making sure every Boston resident knows that free, high-quality tax preparation is available in their neighborhood and in their language,” said Trinh Nguyen, Chief of the Worker Empowerment Cabinet. “The City is putting critical dollars back in the pockets of working families and supporting long-term financial stability. Thank you to the volunteers who are stepping up to serve residents. Their commitment, and that of our community and government partners, is what makes this work possible and ensures Boston’s workers and families can access the benefits they’ve earned.”

To provide this service, the BTHC relies on the dedication of its IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers each year. More than 500 volunteers—over 100 more than last year—will be serving residents this tax season. Of particular benefit, the preparers assess taxpayers’ eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a credit for low- and middle-income workers. The BTHC generated $7.9 million in EITC credits for residents in 2025. The EITC has played a crucial role in helping millions of workers out of poverty. Yet, according to the Internal Revenue Service, an estimated one in five EITC-eligible workers fail to claim this valuable credit each year.

“The story of poverty is in large part the story of low wages,” said Joe Diamond, Executive Director, Massachusetts Association for Community Action. “Our tax sites support thousands of working people across the state to become economically stable and mobile by helping them access state and federal tax credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit. Depending on family size and income, taxpayers can realize over $10,000 to spend locally, to pay bills, address debt, cover necessities, and save. We are honored to join with the Boston Tax Help Coalition to urge taxpayers to visit a tax site and work with the certified volunteer tax preparers to file a return for free.”

The BTHC relies on over 25 dedicated partners to help provide tax services each year, including the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, Action for Boston Community Development, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, and banking partners Santander, Citizens, and Harbor One. Of note, the BTHC is continuing its partnership with the Massachusetts Commission of the Blind and DEAF, Inc. to provide dedicated service days to visually- and hearing-impaired residents. Through this partnership, the BTHC served over 188 taxpayers with disabilities in 2025. Learn more information at boston.gov/disability-tax-help.

“MCB is proud to partner with the Boston Tax Help Coalition and its Disability Working Group to ensure that people who are blind or visually impaired have access to safe, accurate, and accessible tax preparation,” said John Oliveira, Deputy Commissioner at Massachusetts Commission for the Blind. “This work goes beyond simply filing taxes—it’s about protecting our community from predatory practices, maximizing eligible benefits, and promoting financial independence. The success of this program last year has demonstrated the power of trust, collaboration, and disability-informed services. With our new location at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library, and continued partnership with BTHC and the City of Boston, we are committed to expanding these services, reinforcing inclusion, and supporting the financial empowerment of every member of the Blind and Low-Vision community.”

In addition to tax preparation, the BTHC connects residents to free, comprehensive financial and asset-building services to promote economic growth. This year, six tax sites, Dot House, Codman Square Health Center, Urban Edge, BHA-Charlestown WORKS, Community Economic Development Center, and the Center for Working Families, will offer clients a Financial Check-Up (FCU). The FCU is a free, optional credit advising session with a trained Financial Guide who will help residents understand their financial situation, create a personalized one-year plan to improve their credit, and provide relevant service referrals. Taxpayers who participated in the FCU improved their FICO scores by an average of 15.5 points in less than one year. The BTHC provided credit advising and financial education to 1,135 tax clients in 2024.

Learn more about the Boston Tax Help Coalition’s free tax services, including the 2026 tax sites at boston.gov/tax-help.