Old North Church Hosts America’s 250th Exhibit

Step into the story that launched a revolution. During February School Vacation Week, Old North Church Historic Site invites students, families, and history lovers to be among the first to experience new additions to its exhibit celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States. As the nation looks ahead to July 4, 2026, there’s no better place to explore the origins of American independence than the site where Paul Revere’s famous “one if by land, and two if by sea” lanterns were hung.

Located in the heart of Boston’s North End, Old North offers a fun, immersive, and educational vacation-week experience. Visitors can explore the soaring 18th-century church, discover new semiquincentennial content, and connect classroom lessons to the real places where history happened.

Designated a Site of Conscience by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience in 2023, Old North Church Historic Site brings Revolutionary-era history together with stories that inspire curiosity, conversation, and civic engagement — making it an ideal School Vacation destination for learners of all ages.

The historic site, which is typically closed to the public during the winter season, will be open Feb. 14 through Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m (open 12:30 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15). Families can take advantage of a $10 combo ticket, which includes admission to the church, an immersive audio guide, and a self-guided tour of the historic crypt, where more than 1,100 people are buried. Tours of the Bell Chamber and the Balcony will also be offered periodically throughout the day. For more information, visit: www.oldnorth.com.