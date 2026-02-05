Boston-based Irish Folk Band Produces Debut Album

“Slí Amach: Way Out” is the debut album of Boston-based Ishna, a contemporary Irish folk band. Ishna explores traditional repertoire within the context of a global setting, bringing the band members’ diverse backgrounds into their carefully crafted arrangements. The album starts with a darkly humorous tale of a murderous wife, continuing on through exhilarating instrumentals, heart-tugging ballads, and rousing rebel songs, before finally leaving the listener in the familiar setting of an Irish pub.

Ishna was founded by husband-wife duo Ciarán Nagle (vocals/spoons) and Tara Novak (fiddle/vocals), and has been together with this lineup for more than a decade: Dan Meyers (whistle/flute/uilleann pipes), David McGrory (piano/accordion/viola), Björn Wennas (guitar), Brian O’Neill (bodhrán/percussion). Over that time, the group has evolved, honing in specifically on the acoustic traditional music of Ireland, while finding ways to allow each band member to bring their unique musical vocabulary to the overall sound.

“Slí Amach: Way Out” was recorded over a week in 2025, in a barn in Peterborough NH. It was recorded, mixed and mastered by Oscar-and-Grammy-winning Robert L. Smith, and the artwork was designed by the legendary Steve Averill (creator of the name and artwork for U2). The album is infused with the camaraderie of the musicians. It invites the listener into the fold of their community and to experience the beloved music of Ireland in a new way.

Visit ishnamusic.com for more information

And follow Ishna on all social media at: @ishnamusic