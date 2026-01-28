RMV Reminds Residents that TSA Fees for Passengers without a REAL ID or Passport begin February 1

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding residents that they must present a federally approved form of identification, such as a REAL ID driver’s license, a REAL ID identification card, or a valid U.S. passport, when proceeding through airport security for domestic flights. A full list of TSA acceptable documents is available here.

Massachusetts currently has over 65% adoption statewide with over 3.67 million residents possessing a REAL ID. Residents do not need to wait until their current license or ID expires and may renew up to one year before the printed expiration date.

TSA has announced that beginning February 1, 2026, travelers arriving at the airport without a federally approved ID will be required to enroll in the TSA’s Confirm ID program. To enroll, travelers will be directed to provide information for identity verification. The verification takes between 10 – 30 minutes and costs $45 covering 10 days of travel.

“We want everyone to be able to get through airport security as quickly and smoothly as possible. For that reason, we are encouraging residents to check that they have a REAL ID available for future travel including school vacations or spring and summer travel,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Residents can visit the Mass.Gov/REALID website to learn what documents are required and plan ahead to gather their documents before their in-person appointment.”

Individuals who need to apply for a REAL ID are required to do so through an in-person appointment which can be scheduled through the RMV’s Online Service Center at Mass.Gov/myRMV, or at Northeast.aaa.com for AAA members.

Travelers should plan ahead to request and obtain certified documents if needed, schedule an in-person appointment, and allow three weeks after the appointment for receipt of the REAL ID by mail. The REAL ID typically arrives within 10 – 14 business days.

The following is more information on the fees, required documents, and renewal options:

REAL ID Fees

REAL ID fees are the same as fees for standard noncompliant credentials are below. Renewals can be done up to a year ahead of the printed expiration date:

• Driver’s license renewal (standard or REAL ID): $50

• Mass ID renewal: $25

• REAL ID upgrade prior to expiration: $25

• Customers with a stay in the U.S. of less than five years pay a prorated fee

Required Original or

Certified Documents

To obtain a REAL ID, customers must bring original or certified versions of the following:

• Proof of lawful presence

• Two proofs of Massachusetts residency

• Proof of a full Social Security Number

Name Changes

Residents who have changed their name since the issuance of their lawful presence document must also bring legal proof of the name change, such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree, or court order. The RMV recommends gathering documents well in advance to avoid delays.

Renewal Options

Customers may renew their license or ID up to one year before the printed expiration date. Those who already hold a REAL ID compliant credential may renew online, provided they have not changed their name or hold a limited term REAL ID.

Additional Information

• Information on REAL ID requirements, visit Mass.Gov/REALID

• General RMV services, visit Mass.Gov/RMV

• TSA identification guidelines, visit tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

• TSA Confirm ID Program, visit: TSA.Gov