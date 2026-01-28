Residents now Able to Apply for Home Heating and Energy Assistance

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts’ home energy assistance program (HEAP) is a free resource to help eligible households pay a portion of winter heating bills.

Homeowners and renters, including households whose cost of heat is included in the rent, can apply in person at the agency in their area or through the online application.

Eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member, 18 years of age or older.

Household income cannot exceed 60% of estimated State Median Income.

This program provides assistance through a fixed benefit amount for the cost of the primary source of heat with includes, but is not limited to: Oil, Electricity, Natural gas, Propane, Kerosene, Wood, and Coal.

If eligible, discounts are automatically given on:

• electric bills for investor-owned electric utilities

• gas bills for investor-owned gas utilities

• telephone bills

Payments for actual usage or fuel delivery are made directly to the heating vendor for primary energy needs from November 1st to April 30th.

Eligibility/Selection Criteria

• There are a variety of factors that impact the eligibility of a household.

• Please contact the local fuel assistance agency for detailed information on criteria used for eligibility.

• Housing subsidies will also determine the specific benefit level.

Fees

The program is 100% free for those who qualify. Beware of scams by people charging an “application fee” to help submit an application.

How to apply

The online application opens on October 1 for the upcoming heating season (November 1, 2024 – April 30, 2025). You can apply online, in person at the LIHEAP agency in your area, or by mail. Use the HEAP portal to find your agency or start the application. Households must apply each year.

• First time applicants must participate in an intake appointment, to get started please submit an online application or contact your local agency.

• Applications are mailed to households after the first year and can be renewed online, in person, or by mail.

• Applicants who are denied assistance have the right to appeal the decision through their local home energy assistance agency.

• You may also take a look at the FY 2025 Cold Relief Brochure

Next steps

Necessary Documents

As part of the application process, please be prepared to share necessary information, including but not limited to:

• photo identification for the head of household or primary applicant (e.g. driver’s license)

• a list of all household members

• information on your heating bills (e.g. heating company name and account number)

• information on your housing situation (e.g. an active lease or mortgage statement

• proof of income for 30 days prior to application date (e.g. wages, pension).