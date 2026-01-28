Coletta Zapata Named Chair of Government Operations and City Council Vice President

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata has been named as the Chair of the Government Operations Committee and City Council Vice President for the 2026-2027 legislative year. In the last council session, Coletta Zapata served as Chair of the Government Operations and Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks Committee.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Chair of the Government Operations Committee and proud of what we accomplished last legislative cycle advancing responsible governance and promoting equity, sustainability, and livability across Boston,” said Coletta Zapata. “Residents entrusted us with moving the needle on the issues that impact their daily lives, and it is our responsibility not just to identify challenges, but to propose and advance real solutions that serve our communities. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to ensure a productive legislative session while advancing policies that make Boston a city that works for all its residents.”

As Chair of the Committee on Government Operations, she plays a central role in the City Council’s legislative process overseeing the review, analysis, and negotiation of all ordinances, home rule petitions, and special laws before they advance to the full Council or the Mayor’s desk. This position serves as the final checkpoint for accountability, legal precision, and policy alignment across all city departments, ensuring that every law enacted reflects both community needs and sound governance.

Under her leadership in the previous Council session, the City Council passed several critical ordinances, including codifying the Office of Food Justice, prioritizing surplus municipal property for affordable housing, and protecting workers from heat-related illness and injury. As Chair of the Government Operations Committee, Coletta Zapata reviewed and passed 42 Home Rule Petitions and 16 ordinances. As Chair of Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks, the Council also advanced efforts to expand food access, support food pantries, and approved grants that unlock investments to strengthen and expand Boston’s open and green spaces. Her prior service as Chair of these committees and her track record of building consensus across complex policy areas position Councilor Coletta Zapata to be an effective partner to Council President Liz Breadon, helping guide the Council’s legislative priorities and ensure smooth, collaborative Council operations in her new role as Vice President.

The Boston City Council meets on Wednesdays at 12pm in the Iannella Chamber of Boston City Hall. The first Council Meeting of 2026 is scheduled for January 28, 2026. City Council meetings and hearings can be found at https://www.boston.gov/departments/city-council

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].