CNC Meeting Dates

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, February 3, 2026, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda will include an update from the City of Boston Transportation Department on current projects and plans for Rutherford Avenue. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]