Charlestown Sees 17-percent Drop in Part One Crime in ’25 from Previous Year

By Dan Murphy

As 2025 was drawing to a close, Part One crime in Charlestown was down 17 percent from the previous year.

According to Boston Police, 228 incidents of Part One crime were reported in District A-15 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 28, 2025, compared with 275 incidents during the same timeframe the previous year. The district’s five-year average for Part One crime was 292 incidents.

Two homicides were reported in Charlestown this year as opposed to none last year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 0.4 incidents.

Conversely, no rapes or attempted rapes were reported in Charlestown this year, compared to two last year. The five-year average for this category in the district was 1.4 incidents.

Robberies and attempted robberies decreased around 41 percent, with the number falling to 10 in ’25 from 17 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 13.4 incidents.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault saw a slight uptick as the number climbed to eight last year from nine in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district was 14.2 incidents.

Incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault decreased nearly 18 percent with the number falling to 23 in ’25 from 28 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 23.2 incidents.

The rate of commercial burglaries held steady, with six incidents in both 2025 and ’24, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 5.6 incidents.

Residential burglaries were down around 47 percent as the number fell to nine last year last year from 17 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district was 22.4 incidents.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle remained the same as the number stood at 50 in both 2025 and ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district was significantly higher at 81.2 incidents.

Other larcenies were down about 18 percent as the number fell to 103 in ’25 from 125 the previous year, while the district’s five-year average for this category was 112.2 incidents.

Incidents of auto theft decreased almost 24 percent, with the number falling to 16 last year from 21 in ’24. The five-year average for this category in the district was significantly higher at 17.4 incidents.

Citywide, Part One crime was down around 2 percent this year, with the number falling to 14,432 from 14,733 incidents last year. This year has seen a nearly 3-percent increase from the citywide five-year average of Part One crime of 14,057 incidents.