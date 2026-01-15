The Museum of African American History Marks a Century of Black History Commemorations throughout the Month of February 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

In 2026, Black History Week will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The observance was expanded into a monthlong celebration in 1970, reflecting the growing recognition of the importance of Black history and culture. To honor this historic milestone, the Museum of African American History | Boston & Nantucket (MAAH) invites the public to take part in a vibrant series of programs, many offered at no cost, at its 46 Joy Street location on Boston’s Beacon Hill. From wellness and music to poetry and thought-provoking discussions, these events honor Black history, creativity, and community across generations. All programs are open to the public. To RSVP and for additional information please visit www.maah.org/events.

Threads of Legacy:

Pop Up Shop

Throughout the month of February, a pop-up shop inside MAAH will feature a limited-edition collection of silk scarves honoring the resilience, and lasting impact of the Black women leaders who lived on Beacon Hil’s North Slope during the 19th century. Developed through a collaboration between MAAH and the Bee Blunt fashion brand, the designs incorporate historic maps, architectural details, and symbolic references to activism. The 25´x 25” scarves are available for $55 each or $160 for all three while supplies last.

Jump Into the Past:

Teen Takeover

Sunday, Feb. 1, 1-3 p.m.

FREE

MAAH and the Mayor’s Office for Youth and Engagement welcome teens to an afternoon of food, fun and entertainment. Young people aged 11 to 18 will take part in a scavenger hunt, connect with friends, explore exhibits a, tour the African Meeting House, and meet Boston’s Youth Poet Laureate, and enjoy a performance.

Saturdays with Sheila:

Yoga at MAAH

Saturday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

FREE

Join yogi Sheila Thorne of Bous Yoga for an all-levels yoga class which is held on the first Saturday of each month. Arrive early to secure a mat or bring one from home.

Children’s Storytime:

We Go Slow

Saturday, Feb. 7, 1 – 2 p.m.

FREE

Artist, poet, and author Mariahdessa Ekere Tallie will read from her award-winning picture book We Go Slow, which follows a young girl and her grandfather as they take a walk through their neighborhood. Ideal for children ages 4–8, this gentle and contemplative story celebrates the quiet joy of slowing down and noticing the world around us. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

A Little History for Kids:

An Interactive Workshop

Celebrating Black

Historical Figures

Sunday, Feb. 8, 1 – 2 p.m.

FREE

Violinist Caden Burston of Castle of Our Skins, a nonprofit celebrating Black artistry through music, introduces children to historical figures including author Phillis Wheatley, inventor Garrett Morgan, and President Barak Obama. Elementary school aged children are encouraged to sing, clap, move, and imagine as they explore the stories of trailblazing figures. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

New Guinea Joy Walking Tour: A Tour Through

Boston’s Black Heritage

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m.

$30 for adults, $15 for youth 18 and under.

Together, MAAH, the West End Museum and Afrimerican Academy trace Boston’s earliest Black roots, from the North End’s historic New Guinea Settlement to Joy Street on Beacon Hill which by the 1800s was the center of the city’s burgeoning Black community. This tour looks at the lives of the free Black Bostonians who shaped history from the colonial era though abolition and beyond.

Flower Arranging

With Pilon Fleur

Wednesday, Feb. 11, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Wendy Alexis-Janvier, founder of Pilon Fleur, will guide participants as they create colorful bouquets with refreshments provided. The session will cover basic floral design techniques, including flower selection, color balance, and arrangement. Everyone will leave with a one-of-a-kind bouquet, and refreshments will be served. Donations are welcome and encouraged.

From Ideas to Institutions:

The Process of Making

Black History

Friday, Feb. 13, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

FREE

Discover how Black history is created, preserved, and celebrated. Angela Tate, Chief Curator and Director of Collections at MAAH; Kyera Singleton, public historian and Executive Director of the Royall House and Slave Quarters in Medford; and educator Jennifer Turner, board director for Communitas, an organization fostering inclusive and engaged communities in Greater Boston, will share the stories, strategies, and visions behind the institutions that honor Black history.

The program will be followed by a celebration of Frederick Douglass’ 208th birthday, featuring music and refreshments.

Digging Deeper into

Black Voices of the Revolution

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m.

FREE

Hear the stories that history often overlooks. UMass Boston Professor Dr. Nedra Lee and MAAH’s Chief Curator and Director of Collections will discuss the creation of the Museum’s newest exhibition, Black Voices of the Revolution. From rare artifacts to AI-driven displays, this exhibit invites visitors to engage with history in a new way.

Storytime at the Museum:

Joy Takes Root

Thursday, Feb. 19, 10-11 a.m.

FREE

Author Gwendolyn Wallace will share her children’s picture book, Joy Takes Root, which follows a young girl as she connects with the earth, learns to grow plants, and honors her family’s gardening traditions. Reviewers have called Joy Takes Root “a beautiful ode to both the natural world and intergenerational cultural wisdom…” Recommended for children ages 3–8. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

MAAH Lunch Club,

A Taste of the Diaspora

Saturday, Feb. 21, 12-3 p.m.

$50 per person.

Enjoy Southern hospitality at its best. Savor a flavorful meal created in collaboration with Heritage Market and award-winning chef Larry J of Larry J’s BBQ Café followed by a performance and poetry workshop featuring Boston poet Amanda Shea.

Black Wellness Retreat

Sunday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

$40 per person

This half-day retreat invites adults 18 and up to focus on rest, creativity, and connection. Through movement, storytelling, and shared meals, participants will explore ways to nurture themselves and build community. The Haus of Glitter, a dance company and performance lab, offers a space to refresh, recharge, and engage with others in meaningful ways.

US Premiere: In Search of

Phillis Wheatley Peters

Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m.

FREE

Executive Producer and Director Leslie Askew, founder of Askew Films, and Executive Producer Turlough White, the company’s head of production, will host the premiere of their new documentary In Search of Phillis Wheatley Peters. The filmmakers will examine the remarkable life of Wheatley Peters, the first African American woman—and only the third American woman—to publish a book of poetry. Enslaved in Boston and later emancipated, she mastered English, Greek, and Latin, composing elegant verse on religion, freedom, and historic figures.

Suite for a Minor Meeting,

Live Performance

Feb. 28, 5-7 p.m.

FREE

Join Tufts University Art Galleries and MAAH for Suite for a Minor Meeting, a new site-specific performance by Jonathan González, a Magical Thinking of Systems and Belief–commissioned artist who works at the intersections of choreography, sculpture, text, and media. This special presentation, featuring Ogechi Okoye and Valentine Umeh, takes place at the African Meeting House on the MAAH campus.