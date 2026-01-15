MCCA Board Appoints John Barros Interim Executive Director

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA) Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint John Barros as Interim Executive Director of the Authority, with a start date of January 14, 2026.

Barros brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, with a dedicated career focused on economic development, equitable growth, and community impact. From 2014 to 2021, he served as Chief of Economic Development for the City of Boston, where he led the creation of a newly consolidated Economic Development Cabinet focused on equity and inclusion, and advanced initiatives to create jobs, strengthen tourism, train the workforce, and revitalize neighborhoods.

Most recently, Barros served as Managing Principal at Civitas Builders, a Boston-based firm focused on improving communities through responsive real estate development and strategic project execution.

“As Massachusetts prepares for an extraordinary, nation-leading year ahead for events, tourism and economic development, the MCCA is going to play a pivotal role,” said Governor Maura Healey. “I’m confident that under John’s experienced and strategic leadership, the Authority will continue fulfilling its mission to boost our economy and competitiveness, and I thank the MCCA Board for its work to ensure stability at this vital organization.”

Earlier in his career, Barros spent 14 years as Executive Director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative (DSNI), leading the nation’s largest urban community land trust and helping establish it as a national model for community-driven development and equitable neighborhood revitalization.

“John will bring dynamic leadership to this important role at a consequential moment for Boston and the Commonwealth,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “His economic development experience, knowledge of the city, and dedication to community will steer the MCCA to greater collaboration and success. I look forward to working with him on making Boston the leading destination and hub—starting with preparing for a big summer as we host the 250th commemorations, Tall Ships, and the World Cup.”

As chief of Economic Development for the City of Boston under Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Barros co-chaired the development of Imagine Boston, the city’s first citywide comprehensive plan, and oversaw initiatives focused on access to capital, local wealth creation, job connections, and neighborhood-centered growth. Under his leadership, Boston added 140,000 new jobs and significantly expanded public investment in workforce development and community-centered economic strategies.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a critical moment for the MCCA and grateful to the Board for their support and confidence,” said John Barros. “As a world-class cultural and economic engine, what happens here impacts not just Boston, but the entire Commonwealth. I am looking forward to working with the team and ensuring we continue to deliver on our mission of driving economic impact, fostering a fair and equitable workplace, and event excellence.”

As Interim Executive Director, Barros will oversee the MCCA’s venue portfolio and operations, including the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, the MassMutual Center, and the Lawn on D, while advancing the Authority’s mission to drive economic impact through events and tourism.

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority owns and oversees the operations of the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center (MCEC), the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center, the MassMutual Center, Convention Center Carpark & The Landing in Springfield, MA, the Boston Common Parking Garage, The Lawn On D and The Lot On D. The MCCA’s mission is to deliver world-class event experiences that drive statewide economic growth, foster innovation, and exceed customer expectations all while cultivating a workplace culture that values excellence, inclusivity, and employee well-being.