Local Youth-led Service Nonprofit Celebrates Opening of Charlestown Office with Ribbon Cutting

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Project 351, a local nonprofit dedicated to youth-led service and leadership, has officially opened its new headquarters at Hood Park, a 20-acre, mixed-use development in the heart of Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood.

Founded on the belief that every young person holds the power to lead with courage, compassion, and purpose, Project 351 has grown over the past 15 years into a statewide movement that unites eighth-grade Ambassadors from each of Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns in a five-year Leadership Continuum for skill development, civic engagement, career-readiness, and transformative social impact.

Project 351’s new 2,400-square-foot office marks an exciting new chapter for the non-profit, providing an expanded headquarters with dedicated space for community meetings, workshops, and convenings.

This announcement follows a ribbon cutting held Friday, January 9 at Hood Park, which marked the formal opening of Project 351’s new home, ahead of Project 351’s annual statewide weekend of service and civic engagement led by young people across Massachusetts. Since 2011, 5,586 eighth grade Ambassadors have united across all facets of diversity to positively impact more than 1.5 million neighbors.

“Project 351 was born from a vision of unity and a belief in the limitless potential of young people,” said Carolyn Casey, Founder of Project 351. “Opening our headquarters at Hood Park marks an exciting new chapter for our movement. This campus reflects the values that define our work — community, collaboration, and possibility — and provides a welcoming home where young leaders, educators, and partners can come together to build a more just, kind, and connected Massachusetts.”

Since its founding in 2011, Project 351 has engaged more than 5,500 Ambassadors and Alumni, positively impacting over 1.5 million lives through service. Each year, students selected by hometown educators participate in a year-long leadership journey grounded in the organization’s core values of kindness, compassion, humility, and gratitude, while developing the skills and confidence to lead lasting change.

Hood Park’s mission to support organizations that strengthen community and drive positive social impact made it a strong fit for Project 351’s next phase of growth.

“We are excited to welcome Project 351 to Hood Park,” said Chris Kaneb, Manager of Hood Park LLC. “Hood Park is deeply committed to partnering with organizations that foster community and contribute to the mission of our campus. Project 351’s dedication to creating meaningful leadership and service opportunities for youth aligns with our values and opens the door to exciting new partnerships for those who live, work, and spend time at Hood Park.”

Project 351’s new home at Hood Park will serve as a year-round hub for its staff, volunteers, Ambassadors, and Alumni — supporting leadership training, service planning, and community-building initiatives — while enabling the organization to continue expanding its programs, convening young leaders and mentors, and mobilizing service that uplifts communities across the Commonwealth.

For more information on Project 351, please visit project351.org. For more information on Hood Park, please visit hoodpark.com.

About Project 351

Project 351 builds a more just, inclusive, and equitable world by developing change makers of compassion, courage, and skill.

Founded in 2011 in partnership with Governor Deval Patrick, Project 351 engages eighth graders representing Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns in a five-year Leadership Continuum for skill development, civic engagement, career-readiness, and transformative social impact. Since 2011, 5,586 eighth grade Ambassadors have united across all facets of diversity to positively impact more than 1.5 million neighbors. As they serve, Project 351 leaders cultivate the values of kindness, empathy and inclusion; address the causes and consequences of poverty; progress social and racial justice; and strengthen a statewide ethic of youth service and advocacy. Project 351 is a nonprofit organization motivated by Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community and a fierce belief in the unlimited potential of young people.

About Hood Park

Hood Park is a dynamic, mixed-use urban campus in the heart of Boston’s vibrant and historic Charlestown neighborhood. Originally home to the New England dairy company H.P. Hood and Sons, the 20-acre site has been completely reimagined as an innovation district and community destination for residents, employees and visitors to live, work, play and gather. Hood Park includes first-class lab and office space, a dynamic mix of activated retail, luxury apartment living and publicly accessible open spaces including Hood Green, a one-acre lawn and focal point of the development. Pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, Hood Park is conveniently located steps away from the MBTA Orange Line and Interstate 93 and is quickly accessible from Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. For more information, including development updates and the latest events and activations at Hood Park, visit hoodpark.com or follow us on Instagram @HoodParkCharlestown.