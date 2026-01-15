Building Boston 250

Momentum grows for the city’s semiquincentennial

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston is preparing to mark the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution—honoring the people, ideas, and places that sparked independence. Led by the City’s Commemoration Commission, planning for Boston 250 is building toward an inclusive, citywide celebration that highlights Boston’s leadership in shaping a new nation.

On March 19, 2025, the Boston City Council voted to amend the ordinance establishing the Commemoration Commission as first discussed in July 2024 and as proposed by commissioner vote in October 2024. This revision reduced the number of voting members from 44 to 37, in an effort to alleviate how often the Commission ran into the inability to have a quorum. In addition, advisory committees /stakeholder groups replace the original subcommittee structure. These groups will take no official votes but may share ideas and recommendations in a non-binding fashion. In an effort to strengthen and support the amendments to the ordinance, Commemoration Commission staff is working on bylaws to develop frameworks for the Commission to be successful in the endeavors they have been tasked with. These bylaws will exist inside of a handbook that commissioners can reference routinely.

The Commission swore in one new member and will fill three additional seats.

The commissioners worked on an interim report that recommends commemorative activities that can be undertaken and explored for Boston 250 titled Interim Recommendations of the Boston Commemoration Commission: Commemorative Activities for Boston 250, which is now being edited based on feedback provided on the first draft.

In an effort to highlight Boston’s diverse historical resources, the Boston Commemoration Commission has compiled a list of repositories, historical collections, projects, museums, and other places where people can learn about Boston’s history. With support from the Boston Public Library, this list will be made publicly accessible as the Boston Historical Collections and Resources Database, a simple, searchable database on the Library’s website. We envision this as a launching point for Boston residents and visitors alike who seek to deepen their understanding of our shared history. This is envisioned as a living resource, and once it is publicly accessible, users will be able to fill out a similar web form to help us fill in any gaps.

2026 is a big year for the City and for the Commemoration Commission as we mark the 250th anniversary of the Siege of Boston, the 250th Evacuation Day, Independence Day, and more. We are working hard to create unforgettable experiences, and we are looking forward to Boston 400 on the horizon!