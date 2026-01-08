Prevent a Winter Blood Shortage: Give Blood or Platelets Now

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The American Red Cross is teetering on a blood shortage this winter, which could lead to a disruption in lifesaving care. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now.

The Red Cross blood supply is under pressure following a busy holiday season when winter weather and packed schedules made it even tougher to ensure hospitals have the blood products needed for critical care. Without immediate action, doctors may have to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait. Donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are especially needed now.

Don’t wait – make an appointment to give blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

For the seventh year, the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering in January for National Blood Donor Month to urge individuals to kick off 2026 with a blood donation. As a thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LX giveaway. The winner and guest will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, access to day-of in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 6-9, 2026), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

Join a lifesaving team

The Red Cross and Pro Football Champion and blood donor Saquon Barkley are teaming up to remind donors that the best offense against a winter blood shortage is making and keeping blood donation appointments. The blood supply can drop quickly – now’s the time to get in the game and give blood or platelets.

“I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out this fall,” said Barkley. “It was a no-brainer for me to give again. It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring – it’s a beautiful thing.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 5-31:

Charlestown

1/24/2026: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Charlestown Teamsters, 544 Main Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

