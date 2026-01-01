Healey-Driscoll Administration Energy and Environmental Agency releases yearly report

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Healey-Driscoll Administration released the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) 2025 Annual Report, highlighting key milestones and accomplishments from its agencies. Over the past year, EEA’s organizations have engaged residents and partners across the state through intentional environmental initiatives. These efforts include legislation to lower energy costs for families, investments in extreme weather preparation, and strategies to protect nature. Together, this work has contributed to creating more resilient and sustainable communities in Massachusetts. “Our agencies are at the forefront of protecting our natural resources, making energy affordable, building resilient and prepared communities, and expanding outdoor accessibility,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our commissioners and the over 3,000 dedicated staff members who tirelessly serve the residents, ecosystems, and wildlife of Massachusetts.” This year, Governor Maura Healey released an Energy Affordability Agenda, as well as filed the Energy Affordability, Independence & Innovation Act to reduce costs for residents and businesses. The proposed legislation saves customers money, brings more energy into Massachusetts, and drives innovation. Key reforms included eliminating and reducing certain charges on the bill and reducing barriers to new nuclear technologies. An independent analysis found the legislation could save customers $13 billion. In addition to increasing energy affordability for residents, this year the Healey-Driscoll administration introduced the Mass Ready Act, a historic bill proposing $3 billion to strengthen infrastructure and protect communities from extreme weather events. This legislation aims to upgrade roads, dams, and bridges, and establishes a Resilience Revolving Fund for similar projects. It also streamlines permitting for priority housing, culvert replacements, and restoration projects that protect communities from flooding. Additionally, the bill invests in farming and coastal economies and provides communities with resources to reduce flood and heat risk. Massachusetts is pioneering initiatives to restore ecosystems and strengthen coastal resilience by rebuilding wetlands, upgrading culverts, removing outdated dams, and improving habitats. The Healey-Driscoll Administration set nation-leading Biodiversity Goals for Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Fish & Game, alongside many partners, has developed a 25-year plan to protect and restore nature, sustain farms and fisheries, boost local economies, and connect people with nature. Likewise, the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM) released the ResilientCoasts Plan, a statewide strategy to support coastal communities in preparing for storms, flooding, sea level rise, and erosion. The plan aims to save taxpayers billions by guiding smart coastal management decisions and preserving natural buffers to reduce flood risks. In 2025, EEA and its agencies distributed more than $237.9 million in grants across 70+ programs, supporting over 1,600 individual awards statewide. Investments supported programs for environmental justice, recycling, outdoor recreation, farmland preservation, drought management and much more. In 2026, the Healey-Driscoll administration is looking forward to continuing its commitment to protecting and enhancing the state’s environmental resources while ensuring a clean energy future for residents. Read the full end of year report. Printed copies are available upon request.