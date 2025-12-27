MBTA Announces January Service Changes

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Service changes are taking place in January to support Orange and Blue line tunnel inspections, Red Line signal work, MassDOT’s West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, and the North Station Terminal Area Signal System Improvement Project.

The MBTA announced service changes in January on the Orange, Blue, Red, Needham, Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, and Newburyport/Rockport lines.

Riders can find more information on service changes through in-station signage, in-station public announcements, and at mbta.com/PlannedWork. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts for up-to-date service information.

On the Orange Line:

The MBTA will perform tunnel inspections on the Orange Line between Wellington and Back Bay in January. Proactive inspections are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the integrity of the system.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place the weekend of January 10 – 11:

Orange Line service will be suspended between Wellington and Back Bay.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate during this service change.

Local shuttle buses will make all stops between Wellington and North Station.

Express shuttle buses will operate directly between Wellington and North Station.

Riders using the shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Wellington should budget at least an additional 45 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

For service through the downtown area near Back Bay, riders are encouraged to utilize parallel Green Line service between North Station and Copley (which is less than a quarter-mile or about a four-minute walk from Back Bay). The MBTA will increase Green Line service during this time to accommodate Orange Line riders.

There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Back Bay, Copley, Wellington, and North Station.

Riders are encouraged to consider fare-free Commuter Rail service between Oak Grove and North Station as well as between Forest Hills and South Station.

Accessible vans will be available at downtown Orange Line stations between Back Bay and North Station as well as Copley on the Green Line.

On the Blue Line:

The MBTA will perform tunnel inspections on the Blue Line between Bowdoin and Airport in January. Proactive inspections are a critical and necessary part of maintaining the integrity of the system.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place the weekend of January 24 – 25:

Blue Line service will be suspended between Bowdoin and Airport.

Free and accessible shuttle buses will make stops at Airport, Maverick, and Haymarket on the Green and Orange lines.

There will be no direct shuttle bus service to/from Bowdoin, Government Center (for connections to the Green Line), State (for connections to the Orange Line), or Aquarium.

Bowdoin is 0.3 miles (or about a six-minute walk) from Haymarket and Aquarium is 0.4 miles (or about a nine-minute walk) from Haymarket.

Accessible van service will be available for direct service to Government, Haymarket, Aquarium, and State. Accessible vans can be requested by MBTA personnel or by a station call box.

The East Boston Ferry will operate and be free during this service change.

On Saturday, the ferry will operate from 6 AM to 10 PM.

On Sunday, the ferry will operate from 6 AM to 9 PM.

The ferry will depart from each terminus point every 30 minutes.

Schedules will be available soon at mbta.com/EastBostonFerry.

Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Government Center from Wonderland should budget at least an additional 30 – 40 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Airport, Wood Island, Orient Heights, Suffolk Downs, Beachmont, Revere Beach, and Wonderland.

On the Red Line:

The MBTA will continue signal upgrade and modernization work in January on the Red Line. By upgrading and modernizing its signals, the MBTA will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders. The MBTA will also maximize access to closed stations by performing cleaning, signage replacement, plumbing repairs and pump room work, and window replacements throughout the shutdown area as well as preparations for column work at Massachusetts Avenue Station.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place the weekend of January 31 – February 1:

• Red Line service will be suspended between Broadway and Ashmont on the Ashmont Branch and Broadway and North Quincy on the Braintree Branch.

• Free and accessible shuttle buses will make all stops between Broadway and Ashmont as well as between Broadway and North Quincy.

• There will be free fares with the fare gates open at Broadway and North Quincy.

• Riders are strongly encouraged to use the Fall River/New Bedford, Kingston, and Greenbush (Old Colony) Commuter Rail lines for fare-free service between Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station. Commuter Rail schedules are available at mbta.com/CR.

• Travel time between Braintree and South Station on the Commuter Rail is about 24 minutes.

• Riders should note that regular Commuter Rail fares will be collected for travel beyond Braintree.

• Accessible van service will be available between the Savin Hill headhouse and the shuttle stop. Accessible vans can be requested by MBTA personnel or by a station call box.

• Riders using shuttle buses should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to Downtown Crossing from Ashmont should budget at least an additional 40 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

On the Needham Line:

MassDOT will perform work in January as part of the West Roxbury Parkway Bridge Replacement project, which will replace the bridge that carries the West Roxbury Parkway over the Needham Line.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspension will take place the weekend of January 31 – February 1:

• Needham Line service will be suspended between Needham Heights and South Station.

• There will be no shuttle bus service alternatives for this service change.

• Passengers may use Bus Routes 35, 36, and 37 between West Roxbury and Forest Hills for connections to Orange Line subway service between Forest Hills and Back Bay.

• Passengers may use Bus Route 59 between Needham Junction and Newton Highlands for connections to Green Line D branch subway service to Copley, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk) from Back Bay.

• There will be no service at Hersey.

• Riders using Bus Routes 35, 36, 37, or 59 should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to South Station from West Roxbury should budget at least 35 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

On the Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, and Newburyport/Rockport lines:

The MBTA will perform work during select weekends in January as part of the North Station Terminal Area Signal System Improvement Project that affects all Northside Commuter Rail lines. This project is replacing the obsolete signal system that controls the movement of MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak trains in and out of North Station with a new, state-of-the-art microprocessor system that requires less maintenance and reduces failures and train delays. The area where work is taking place is a complex network of tracks and switches that connect the station tracks at North Station, five major Commuter Rail lines, and the Boston Engine Terminal where trains are stored and maintained.

To accomplish this work, the following service suspensions will take place during the weekends of January 3 – 4, January 17 – 19, and January 31 – February 1:

• Fitchburg Line service will be suspended between North Station and Porter. • Passengers can instead utilize the Red Line subway service to and from Porter for alternate connections.

• Riders traveling to/from North Station should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Porter should budget at least 20 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

• Haverhill Line service will be suspended between North Station and Oak Grove.

• Passengers can instead utilize Orange Line subway service as an alternative between each station.

• Riders using the Orange Line should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Oak Grove should budget at least 10 minutes of travel in addition to their regular trip time.

• Lowell Line service will be suspended between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

• Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

• Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Anderson/Woburn.

• Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Anderson/Woburn.

• Riders using the shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Anderson/Woburn should budget up to 15 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 40 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

• Newburyport/Rockport Line service will be suspended between North Station and Swampscott.

• Free and accessible local shuttle buses will operate between each station.

• Free and accessible express shuttle buses will operate directly between North Station and Swampscott.

• Regular Commuter Rail fares should be purchased for service beyond Swampscott.

• Riders using shuttle buses should budget extra travel time. For example, a rider traveling to North Station from Swampscott should budget up to 40 minutes additional travel on the express shuttle and up to 70 minutes additional travel on the local shuttle.

• Note: The last outbound trip of the night will also serve Salem and Beverly Depot. There will be no train connections at Beverly Depot.

A dedicated diversion schedule will be available soon on MBTA.com/CR.

The MBTA previously announced service changes in December. More information is available here.

