1928 Restaurant Thanks Service Members with a Christmas Luncheon

The 1928 Rowe’s Wharf restaurant on Dec. 22 served a complimentary Christmas luncheon to military veterans, active-duty service members, and their families as a show of appreciation to the brave men and women who have protected — and those who still defend — the nation. Among the active-duty personnel in attendance were the captain and sailors from the USS Constitution, which is berthed at the Charlestown Navy Yard, and Coast Guardsmen stationed at USCG-Northeast District, headquartered in the North End.

Kristin Jenkins, the owner of 1928 Rowe’s Wharf and its sister restaurant, 1928 Beacon Hill, offered the lunch in gratitude for the sacrifices made by those who serve. The non-profit organization Miles For Military, which provides flights home for junior enlisted personnel on leave who otherwise might not be able to afford them, joined the event. Guests were able to make donations to Miles For Military.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn presented a proclamation from the Council recognizing Miles For Military for its support of service men and women. Other speakers included Miles For Military founder Maureen Byrne, and former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, who spoke about service and leadership. Mix 104.1FM morning host Karson Tager, an Army veteran, emceed the luncheon event.