This is the most wonderful time of the year, to paraphrase the popular song, with holiday music playing in the malls and on our car radios, resurrecting our earliest childhood memories of Christmases-past.

We choose just the right tree, decorate it carefully with our family-heirloom ornaments, and when we first turn on the lights, it brings a smile to the faces of even the most-jaded among us.

Despite our hectic rushing to and fro’, everybody, it seems, is in a good mood. We endure the traffic and the long lines in stores because we know that what we are doing will bring joy and happiness to others.

For those of us with young children, we get to see Christmas through their eyes, giving us a second chance to experience the wonder and joy that we felt when we were their age.

Although all of us celebrate the holiday season in our own way, the common thread is one of peace, joy, and happiness, regardless of religious or secular beliefs. Whether it be Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or a Seinfeldian Festivus, the spirit of the season imbues us with a sense of togetherness that transcends whatever negativity may exist both in our own lives and in the world around us.

We wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.

There’s still time to help those in need

It’s hard to believe that Christmas is just a week away. We realize that the compressed holiday shopping season has put even more pressure than usual on all of us, but we hope that all of our readers can find the time to remember those in need this holiday season.

The stock market may be booming and unemployment is still near an all-time low, but there was the depressing news this past week that homelessness among Americans once again has increased in the past year and millions of American children (1 in 8) face food insecurity on a regular basis.

The cold, harsh reality for many Americans in 2025 is that the promise of benefitting from a booming economy still is only a dream, where even those who are lucky enough to work full-time are barely getting by thanks to the crushingly-high cost of living, especially housing.

And for those who cannot find a job, or who are unable to work — and especially for their children — the holiday joy that most of us take for granted is just an illusion.

We recognize that in our hurry-hurry world where we barely have time to think, the Christmas season brings with it the onslaught of last-minute shopping and holiday preparations. But we urge all of our readers who have the means to do so to take a brief “time-out” in order to consider doing something to make the holiday season a bit brighter for those who are less fortunate.

We can assure our readers that any gift of charity that we make, whether it be to a Toys for Tots program or to a Salvation Army Santa (the Salvation Army provided services to 27 million Americans last year) or a food bank donation, will be the most meaningful — and most satisfying — act that we can make this holiday season.

Enjoy the holidays safely

The upcoming long holiday weekend means that most of us will be partaking in traditional gatherings with our families, friends, and co-workers to share the joy of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, this also means that many among us will be overindulging in holiday “spirits.”

It is the responsibility of each of us to ensure that where alcohol is present, it is used responsibly, not only by ourselves, but by those around us at our holiday gatherings. None of us wants to wake up the next morning with the regret, “If only I had taken their car keys.”

We wish all of our readers a happy, and safe, holiday week.