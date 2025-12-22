Lydian opens 25,000 SF R&D center of excellence at Hood Park 

Lydian, a Massachusetts-based company pioneering a novel, low-cost approach to produce synthetic fuels, announced today they’ve opened a 25,000-square-foot facility at Hood Park, a 20-acre, mixed-use development in the heart of Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood. The rapidly growing clean tech company has established this facility as their R&D Center of Excellence, allowing Lydian to further grow and scale operations.

Founded in Cambridge in 2021, Lydian is developing novel technology that converts waste CO2 into low-cost and scalable drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that reduces lifecycle emissions by up to 95%. Since its inception, the company has executed at an accelerated pace, successfully scaling out of the lab to a large-scale pilot demonstration at RTI International in North Carolina in 2024.

Hood Park offers the ideal environment for Lydian, enabling pilot operations, wet lab space, and office space all within one facility to rapidly scale the company’s CO2-to-fuels technology – a unique accommodation which attracted the company to the campus. The company has established this facility as their R&D Center of Excellence, which has been successfully operating for several months. The R&D Center of Excellence will support Lydian’s progress toward launching its first commercial-scale demonstration plant, expected to be operational in 2027. Lydian is also considering further investment in the facility to centralize advanced manufacturing for key components. Including those upgrades, Lydian may add as many as 40 additional team members over the next three years.

Hood Park’s lease with Lydian underscores the campus’ reputation as a premier hub for clean tech, life sciences, and R&D companies seeking best-in-class lab and office space in Greater Boston. The newest campus tenant joins cutting-edge tough tech companies already on-site at Hood Park, including ArkeaBio, Solid BioSciences, and Indigo Ag.

“Lydian is relentlessly focused on bringing affordable and scalable SAF to market, and this move is a pivotal step in accelerating that mission,” said Joe Rodden, CEO of Lydian. “Our new facility gives us the infrastructure to rapidly advance our flexible, integrated process as we scale production, expand our team, and drive the next phase of commercialization.”

“Lydian is a trailblazer in the climate tech industry — advancing innovative models to lower the cost of fuel,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We have been proud to support their growth, and it’s great that they have chosen Massachusetts as the home of their R&D Center of Excellence. In Hood Park, they will join the ranks of other climate tech companies that are creating new jobs and helping to grow our economy.”

“Massachusetts is home to some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Lydian represents the type of climate leadership and technological ambition that will define our economic future,” said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “Their growth in Charlestown underscores our state’s commitment to supporting next-generation solutions. We’re proud to see Lydian expanding here as they scale technology that will transform aviation and advance our climate goals.”

“With Boston’s leadership in innovation and climate action, I am confident that Lydian will thrive in our local climate tech economy and excited that they have chosen Charlestown for their headquarters,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer for the City of Boston. “Developing synthetic aviation fuels not only aligns with our city’s climate agenda, but also advances progress on the need to reduce emissions from our vital travel and tourism industry, ensuring more people can visit Boston more sustainably.”

In addition to the campus’ key R&D design elements and necessary power requirements that aligned with Lydian’s needs for a Boston-area headquarters, the company was drawn to Hood Park’s dynamic, mixed-use campus and community. Hood Park’s slate of retailers, restaurants, and community offerings further enhances the tenant and employee experience, making the Charlestown campus ideal for Lydian to expand their footprint and Boston team.

“We’re excited to welcome Lydian to the Hood Park campus, where they will continue to develop, grow and scale their cutting-edge technology that will change the aviation industry for the better,” said Chris Kaneb, Manager of Hood Park LLC. “Our vision for Hood Park has always been to support forward-thinking companies that drive innovation in Greater Boston and beyond. Lydian is a natural fit for our campus.”

More information about Lydian is available at lydianlabs.com, and more information about Hood Park and all of its retailers and tenants is available at hoodpark.com.

Lydian is a Boston technology company on a mission to decarbonize the aviation industry. Founded in 2021, Lydian is developing novel technology to produce sustainable fuels and chemicals from CO2. The company is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.lydianlabs.com.

Hood Park is a dynamic, mixed-use urban campus in the heart of Boston’s vibrant and historic Charlestown neighborhood. Originally home to the New England dairy company H.P. Hood and Sons, the 20-acre site has been completely reimagined as an innovation district and community destination for residents, employees and visitors to live, work, play and gather. Hood Park includes first-class lab and office space, a dynamic mix of activated retail, luxury apartment living and publicly accessible open spaces including Hood Green, a one-acre lawn and focal point of the development. Pedestrian-friendly and transit-oriented, Hood Park is conveniently located steps away from the MBTA Orange Line and Interstate 93 and is quickly accessible from Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. For more information, including development updates and the latest events and activations at Hood Park, visit hoodpark.com or follow us on Instagram @HoodParkCharlestown.