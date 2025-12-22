Letter to the Editor 12-19-25

Reimbursement Rate for Human Services Agencies

To the Editor,

I’m writing to express my concern that the state’s fiscal challenges could cause the Healey-Driscoll Administration to make the unfortunate decision to decrease the reimbursement rate to human services agencies, which funds the work done by direct care professionals.

Such a move would negatively impact vital resources that human services programs provide to their clients so they can live independent and fulfilling lives. As a legally blind person, I can attest to the fact that state services – including orientation and mobility – helped me confidently navigate my new surroundings after moving to the city for college.

The current funding for direct care professionals is 53% of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, median pay benchmark, around $21 an hour or $43,000 a year. These workers do extraordinarily demanding work. Many work double shifts just to pay their bills and lowering the current pay below $21 would be unmanageable.

People aspire to work in this profession because they’re passionate about making a difference and helping others. The turnover caused by a rate cut will have detrimental effects on human services programs, including the provider that has supported a friend of mine to live an enriching and independent life.

These professionals support individuals with meal preparation, employment opportunities, financial management, transportation, and housing, among other services. The opportunities individuals can access will be further restricted if human services professionals are forced to leave the field.

I urge the Healey-Driscoll administration to keep the existing benchmark so that my friend – and others – can continue receiving excellent resources from passionate professionals.

Owen Devlin