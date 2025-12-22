Community leaders, officials express support for plans to redevelop Pier 5 in Charlestown

Charlestown community leaders and public officials are expressing their support for Courageous Sailing’s plans for the redevelopment of Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard.

In separate interviews with the Charlestown Patriot-Bridge, Rep. Dan Ryan, City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, and CNC Chairperson Tom Cunha each expressed support of the project. Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Council President Ruthzee Louijeune have submitted letters of support to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

The outpouring of endorsements and favorable comments for Courageous Sailing’s plans follow a Dec. 11 vote by the BPDA in favor of the plans that include the construction of a new two-story waterfront community center that will feature classrooms, community sailing programs and space for events.

Dave DiLorenzo, executive director of the non-profit Courageous Sailing For Youth Center Inc. which is currently located in Pier 4 in the Charlestown Navy Yard, said in a well-articulated presentation to the BPDA, “The vision, in a nutshell, is to develop a world-class waterfront community center. One that, above all, facilitates direct access to, enjoyment of, and activation of our city’s precious waterfront for everyone. With this in mind, the design prioritizes open space, nesting indoor classrooms and gathering spaces under a sloping green roof, fully accessible to the public, with magnificent views of the harbor and city skyline. And from there visitors could walk down directly to the water’s edge, to what we’re calling a learning lagoon — a floating tide pool and water-side outdoor classroom.”

The new center would also include a function space for events such as weddings.

“Like many non-profits with facilities, we’re envisioning a way to generate some earned revenue from the facilities to support operations and maintenance,” said DiLorenzo. “And of course, we would work very closely with the city and the community to make sure that any events wouldn’t be a disruption to the neighbors. We’ve proven that we can do that at Pier 4. Currently, we host weddings under our big tent on Pier 4.”

According to DiLorenzo, Community Sailing serves approximately 1,000 youths (ages 8-18) and 2,000 adults each year and employs 80 people under the age of 21.

“We’re a big part of Boston’s workplace development effort for kids, and yet, we have had a waitlist forever. There’s far more demand than we’ve been able to serve, and one of the goals of this proposal is to be able to eliminate our waitlist, so that any young person, any family that wants to participate in Courageous programs can do that,” said DiLorenzo.

Acknowledging neighbors’ concerns about the project, DiLorenzo said, “Many of our neighbors have very reasonable questions and concerns about traffic and parking, and we are really looking forward to continuing to talk to them and work with the community to find solutions that work for everyone.”

DiLorenzo suggested that neighbors view the FAQ section of the Courageous Sailing web page (www.courageoussailing.org/pier5 that addresses many questions about the project.

DiLorenzo said he is grateful to former Boston city councilor Paul Scapiccio, president and CEO of The Novus Group, for his assistance with the project.

“He’s been a big help,” said DiLorenzo.

Rep. Ryan offers his

support of project

Rep. Ryan has given his strong support to Courageous Sailing Center’s redevelopment proposal for Pier 5.

“Congratulations to Courageous Sailing Center on being designated to replace Pier 5 with a state-of-the-art maritime center,” offered Ryan. “This long- dilapidated vestige of a bygone era served our country well during the last century. It is now time to chart a new future for this space. Courageous Sailing has an ambitious plan to expand our community’s access to the waterfront while teaching maritime skills and history. I look forward to watching this plan unfold.”

Councilor Coletta Zapata says

‘Project is good for Charlestown’

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata, who represents Charlestown and reportedly has the votes to become the next president of the City Council in January, has expressed her support of Courageous Sailing’s plans, stating, “I know that it’s going to be good for Charlestown.”

“When I went to their [Pier 5 Association] candidates’ forum in 2022, they were asking for three things: climate resiliency, accessibility, and inclusivity. And this project meets that criteria, in my opinion.”

Coletta Zapata said she supports Courageous Sailing’s goals and its programs that serve the community.

“They provide accessibility to the waterfront, and they subsidize some of their programs so that everybody can have access to the water. They do swim-sail science classes so youths can learn about the impacts of climate change at the local level, even down to pH (potential of hydrogen) level in Boston Harbor, so it [Courageous Sailing] is a great organization and I support them.”

Neighborhood Council on board, according to Chairperson Cunha

Tom Cunha, chairperson of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC), said the board voted by a substantial margin to endorse the project.

“We had two meetings (October and November) to discuss the redevelopment plans for Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard and Courageous Sailing’s proposal, and after a lengthy discussion and much public comment, we voted by a wide majority in support of the proposal,” said Cunha.

In a letter of support sent by Cunha on behalf of the board to the Boston Planning Department, he wrote: “Courageous Sailing’s plan delivers approximately 60,000 square feet of new public open space, an expanded Harbor Walk, an ocean pool, public saunas, and other amenities fully accessible to the community. The Council views this as a bold, forward-looking vision transforming a long-neglected pier into a vibrant, community-serving waterfront destination.

“In recognition of the proposal’s alignment with community priorities, emphasis on public access and youth programming, and Courageous Sailing’s demonstrated history of transparency and responsiveness, the Charlestown Neighborhood Council is pleased to formally endorse this project.”