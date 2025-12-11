T’s Green Line Service Suspended until Dec. 22

By Kiran Rajamani

A major leg of the Green Line will be closed until Dec. 22 as MTBA crews replace century-old infrastructure. The work will halt service on major commuter rail lines between North Station and Babcock Street and Kenmore and Heath Street.

The closure will snarl daily travel from the North End during one of the busiest months of the year. The shutdown also includes the entire Green Line trunk under TD Garden, affecting thousands of riders who use the system to reach downtown offices, winter events and holiday gatherings.

Crews will replace a 130-year-old wooden catenary wire trough, part of the Green Line’s original tunnel system built in the late 1890s. The wooden structure, which houses the overhead wires that power trains, will be replaced with a modern metal system designed to improve reliability. Crews will also continue installing the Green Line Train Protection System, upgrade signals, conduct tunnel inspections and improve train stations.

What stations are affected

During the closure: No Green Line service will run between North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D Branches, or Heath Street on the E Branch. Service north of North Station, including to Union Square and Medford/Tufts, will continue normally.

Shuttle buses and alternatives

The MBTA will offer fare-free alternatives throughout the 15-day closure, including shuttle buses between Babcock Street and Back Bay on the B Branch, shuttle buses between Kenmore and Back Bay on the C and D Branches, and Route 39 buses to replace E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Accessible van service will run between Copley/Back Bay and North Station. Worcester Line commuter rail service between South Station, Back Bay and Lansdowne will operate fare-free, along with Route 57 buses.

Riders should plan for 20-30 minutes of extra travel time depending on their route, especially during peak hours or events at TD Garden.

Fitsum Ayalew, a Boston University, said he only recently learned about the closure. “I didn’t know that, and now that I know, it’s pretty annoying,” he said. “I take (the green line) every day, so it’s just frustrating.”

The closures arrive during the holiday season, when restaurants, small businesses and community spaces in the North End experience some of their highest foot traffic. With North Station closed for Green Line boarding, the neighborhood expects reduced accessibility for visitors and residents alike.

Kevin Fleming, president of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council, said the upcoming shutdown poses challenges for residents.

“It’s bad timing before Christmas. People have work holiday parties and gatherings of family and friends in the neighborhood over the next few weeks,” he said. “It would be better if this stoppage were in January.”

