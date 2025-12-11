Bills Filed to Help the Future Financing of Arts and Culture Programs

By Arielle Appleby

Massachusetts, a state known for its historical significance, educational institutions, the Red Sox and coastal cuisine, also relies heavily on the economic fortune of its arts, tourism and cultural institutions.

“Public art is a means that connects our communities, elevates the lived experiences of those people in the communities, and helps make our spaces feel more welcoming and belonging,” said Emily Ruddock, executive director of the nonprofit MASSCreative, during an Oct. 21 hearing at the Massachusetts State House.

The Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts, and Cultural Development at the Massachusetts State House heard testimony on various pieces of legislation related to the future financing of arts and culture programs.

Two bills, the Creative Space Act and the PLACE Act, focus on a key element of supporting creative spaces and creators in Massachusetts. These acts were developed in 2022 by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council in collaboration with MASSCreative.

The PLACE Act aims to establish a program for local art and community engagement over five years to support public art in Massachusetts, which is projected to generate $2.5 million dollars. The Creative Space Act aspires to preserve and promote spaces in cities and towns for the creative economy.

“Sometimes we are two or three months into the year. Sometimes we’re one month into the year. Sometimes we’re seven months into the year before we know what our funding is going to be or receive a penny of it,” said Stacey David, executive director of the MetroWest Boston Visitors Bureau, in an interview.

David said the unreliable funding creates scheduling issues for advertising programs during busy seasons and important events.

Paul Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, believes setting Oct. 1 as a fixed annual distribution date provides a solution: “The timely release of these funds ensured that every dollar works harder, supporting small businesses, preserving jobs, and strengthening the communities that define the Massachusetts brand.”

But advocates say the funding issues are only part of it. They’re also fighting to preserve space for artistic pursuits despite legislative pushback.

“I think at a moment where there’s not only a loss of partnership, there’s actually outward aggression and hostility from the government in Washington,” said Massachusetts State Senator Paul Mark in an interview last week, “I think it’s an important moment to be supportive of culture and arts.”

During the hearing, supporters pointed out the money is already there and distributing it faster would ultimately benefit the economy.

David added that the delays force them to scramble marketing campaigns at the last-minute for winter, even though Massachusetts is really more of a major destination during fall. He said organizations are required to spend their budget by the end of the fiscal year.

“The biggest obstacle right now is that the federal government is actively reversing grants,” said Mark, “trying not just to cut off funding that is coming, but trying to claw back funding that has already come.”

Committee members appeared supportive of the legislation. “This is clearly a bill that we should be doing,” said state Sen. David Linsky during the hearing.

On Dec. 1, the bill advanced and was passed through the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which was the next step in the process en route to a vote on the floor.

According to a Boston Art Review article published on Oct. 25, if the bills are passed on the floor, they could be enacted as soon as the 2026 fiscal year.Arielle Appleby is a student in the Boston University Journalism program. This story is a partnership between The Charlestown Patriot-Bridge and the Boston University Journalism program.