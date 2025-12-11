Bunker Hill Associates and Friends of The Training Field presented the Annual Charlestown Christmas Stroll. The historic Training Field park in Winthrop Square was transformed into a Winter Wonderland
as complimentary Pony rides, food, activities, and more greeted families throughout Charlestown who came to celebrate the holiday season together.
Annual Charlestown Christmas Stroll at the Historic Training Field Park
