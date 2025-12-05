Free holiday benefit concert is this weekend

On Sunday, December 7th at 3:00 at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren Street, the Beatrice MasterSingers will bring another popular hour-long program of familiar carols and anthems in interesting arrangements, mostly by David Wilcocks and John Rutter. An organ solo, and the congregational singing in the carol Deck the Hall and the hymns “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark, The Herald Angles Sing,” will once more ring in the festive season.

The concert is free with a suggestion of donations to Harvest on Vine Food Pantry.

The Beatrice MasterSingers, a distinguished ensemble within the Dee Opera Company, was founded by Artistic Director Stephanie Beatrice to bring a unique level of vocal artistry to the presentation of choral music. This professional choir of 24 voices is dedicated not only to musical excellence but also to creating a profound listening experience rooted in the fundamentals of choral artistry. Every performance is crafted to embody a seamless, unified sound that honors the music’s intentions and captures an authentic expression of human connection.

The Woodberry and Harris organ, in place since St. Mary’s consecration in 1892 will support the congregation with its sonorous tones. Denmark native Heinrich Christensen earned an Artist Diploma in Organ Performance from the Boston Conservatory where his teacher was James David Christie.

St. Mary’s Parish was formed in 1828 to serve the burgeoning Irish Population of Charlestown in 1892. The magnificent 1200 seat structure designed by P.C. Keely the Tudor-Gothic style was dedi-cated in 1892. The distinctive ceiling is of a hammerbeam design; above it, massive timber trusses obviate the need for columns and allow unobstructed views. The acoustics are also quite sumptu-ous. The large-scale brass light fixtures from the 1890’s were originally designed to be used for gas or electricity because electric lighting was considered experimental at that time.

The Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library supports for the branch and programs for the community, underwriting purchases of needed books and equipment that faIl outside city budget allocations. Through the Friends generosity historic paintings have been restored a piano purchased and chairs re-upholstered. The Friends also schedule evening programs every year, support the Reading is FUNdamental programs for children, and maintain the library’s landscaping. The mis-sion of the Friends remains today what it was in 1953: to serve as an advocacy and support group for the needs of the Charlestown Branch Library, its staff and users.