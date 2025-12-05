DiDomenico acts to protect transit workers

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico took action to support public transit workers by advocating for and passing a bill that steps up penalties for people who assault them while they are on duty. DiDomenico is a co-sponsor and spoke on the Senate floor advocating for An Act relative to assault and battery upon a transit worker, S.2697, which responds to an increased number of assaults targeting workers on Massachusetts’ public transportation systems by ensuring a heightened minimum punishment.

“I was proud to co-sponsor and fight for the passage of the transit worker protection bill in the Senate,” said Senator DiDomenico. “Transit workers have been increasingly targeted by assaults while on the job, and this bill ensures that these essential workers are explicitly protected while bringing people to their jobs, doctor appointments, schools, grocery stores, and keeping our community connected.”

This bill has been enacted in the Senate and Rep. McGonagle’s bill has been enacted in the House, which means it now advances to the Governor for her signature.

Jim Evers, President, Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589

“This is a significant victory for everyone who rides or operates public transit. We are thankful for the Senate and the House for supporting this common sense legislation and look forward to Governor Healey signing it into law. Our MBTA bus and train operators deserve to be safe on the job and commuters deserve to know that public transportation is safe. This bill will ensure that those who assault public transit workers will be held accountable and that our valued transportation employees are protected. Our transit workers keep Boston moving every day and deserve our utmost respect. This legislation adds transportation personnel to the list of public employees who need extra protections so they can do their job safely and efficiently and improve our communities for all.”

On the MBTA alone, workers in 2024 were targeted by 33 assaults with weapons and 72 physical assaults, according to testimony heard by the Legislature at a recent public hearing. The bill ensures that all transit workers are covered, including those who are not directly employed by the state, such as workers employed by Keolis, the state’s contracted commuter rail operator.

Workers on the MBTA, commuter rail lines, regional transit authorities, and other public transit systems also face possible assault with bodily fluids, such as saliva. MBTA workers were targeted by 38 bodily fluid assaults in 2024. This legislation explicitly holds individuals accountable for bodily substance assaults in addition to other types of assaults.”