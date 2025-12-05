Boston Legacy Football Club launches ticket donationinitiative for BPS students

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston Legacy Football Club is teaming up with fans to bring the next generation of supporters to the stadium. Following a launch on Giving Tuesday, the club is currently running a ticketing initiative designed to open the door for more fans to discover the love of the game and connect with their community.

For every two tickets purchased to the club’s home opener on Saturday, March 14, Boston Legacy FC is donating one additional ticket to a Boston Public Schools (BPS) student.

The initiative is part of an ongoing effort to ensure BPS students have an exciting, memorable experience at the historic first home game. In addition to the public buy-one-give-one model, the club’s season ticket holders can purchase BPS-allotted tickets at a preferred rate using a promotional code. The program will remain open until 24 hours before the home opener.

The club is collaborating with the City of Boston and Boston Public Schools to facilitate ticket distribution.

“Our ticketing initiative is just one of the ways we’ve committed to giving back to our community,” said Boston Legacy president Jennifer van Dijk. “Having BPS students there is going to add incredible energy for our first ever home game. We want the next generation of fans to come to our games—and for the next generation of players to be able to watch the best athletes in the best women’s soccer league in the world.”

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026. For more information, please visit bostonlegacyfc.com or its social media platforms.