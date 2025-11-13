NSMT Presents the 36th Anniversary Production of ‘A Christmas Carol – A Musical Ghost Story’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Holiday Season will light up once again when Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) presents the area’s most beloved production of A Christmas Carol for its 36th Anniversary production from Thursday, December 4 through Sunday, December 21, 2025. A Christmas Carol is sponsored by American Family Care, Urgent Care.

“There is no better way to end North Shore Music Theatre’s 70th Anniversary season than with our spirited annual production of A Christmas Carol,” said NSMT’s owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Presenting this production each year fills us all with the Holiday spirit and our Christmas Carol family would not be complete without welcoming David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon back as Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber for their 31st year. I am honored to continue to produce this masterpiece that is such an important part of so many families’ Holiday traditions, including my own.”

A Christmas Carol is the original adaptation of Charles Dicken’ beloved classic was created by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the NSMT staff, following Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical ghostly encounters, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the Holiday season. Featuring traditional songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar’s Head Carol,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,”, and colorful costumes, A Christmas Carol has become a Holiday favorite throughout New England having been seen by more than one million people since 1989.

David Coffee and Cheryl McMahon will both return for their 31st year playing Ebenezer Scrooge and Mrs. Dilber respectively. A Christmas Carol also features Daniella Dalli as The Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, Davron S. Monroe as The Ghost of Christmas Present/Philanthropist 1, Nathan Haltiwanger as The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come/Young Scrooge, Mark Worth as Jacob Marley, Tommy Labanaris as the Narrator, Kevin Patrick Martinas Bob Cratchit, Amy Bransky and Resa Mishina as the Pearlies, Henry Thrasher as Fred, Caroline Siegrist as Belle/Meg, Russell Garrett as Mr. Fezziwig/Philanthropist 2, Chris Graham as Dick Wilkins/Ensemble, Chris Isolanoas Old Joe/Ensemble, Nicole Weitzman as Mrs. Fezziwig/Ensemble, Meagan Lewis-Michelson as Ensemble, Emily Song Tyler as Ensemble, and Henry H. Miller as Ensemble.

The cast of AChristmas Carol will be rounded out by two casts of local youth performers including Fiona Kelly and Ainsley Moulton as Tiny Tim/Want, Jack Baumrind and Bentley Scott as Peter Cratchit, Adalyn Daly and Grace Olah as Martha Cratchit, Alexandra D’Onofrio and Ella Tugender as Belinda Cratchit, Piper Lane and Corinne Sweeney as Fan, Joseph Hobbib and Nicholas Shay as Boy Scrooge/Ignorance, Violet Black and Helen Brady as London Child #1 & Penelope Kaminsky and Regan Shanahan as London Child #2.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Kevin P. Hill (Director & Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projection Design), Gerard Kelly (Original Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator/Additional Costume Design), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager). Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc.

A Christmas Carol is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer & Casting Director).

NSMT will be collecting toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim’s Toy Drive throughout the run of A Christmas Carol . NSMT will be accepting unopened, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 2 – 12. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are priced starting at $40 – Kids 4 – 18 years of age save 50% at all performances December 5 – 21. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

A Christmas Carol performs from December 4 – December 21, 2024 (Evening shows December 4, 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 21 at 7:30pm; Matinees December 6, 7, 10, 13, 14, 20, and 21 at 2pm). Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at www.nsmt.org or in person at 54 Dunham Road (Route 128, exit 46), Beverly, MA.

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors’ Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of ‘Memphis’ in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ along with celebrity concerts, children’s programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.