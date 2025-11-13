News Briefs

Bunker Hill Associates Annual Community Grant cycle is Open

The Bunker Hill Associates are now accepting applications for their annual community grants program. Local non-profit organizations that serve the Charlestown community are invited to apply for funding to support initiatives that strengthen our neighborhood and build on our rich heritage.

The grants program has provided up to $5,000 per award to support impactful programs that benefit Charlestown residents.

Eligible organizations must: Be a 501(c)(3) or have the capacity to receive and expend funds in compliance with grant requirements. be located in Charlestown, with approximately 70% of their membership or benefactors residing in Charlestown, and propose a program that directly benefits the Charlestown community.

Full guidelines on their Grants page: https://www.bhassociates.org/grants

Lions Club of Charlestown Announces Coat, Eyeglass, and Hearing Aid Drive

The Lions Club of Charlestown is accepting donations of gently used or new coats to help keep families warm this coming winter. In addition, we are collecting eyeglasses, prescription, or reading glasses, with a preference for those that come with hard cases, as the Lions Club uses these cases to create care packages. Used hearing aids are also being accepted. Drop-off boxes at St. Francis Church, St. Mary’s Church, during scheduled Masses, and at The Cooperative Bank, 201 Main Street, during regular business hours. The collection period will remain open through January 5, 2026. We encourage everyone in the community to take a moment to look through their closets and drawers and consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your donations will make a meaningful difference to individuals and families in our area who struggle to acquire these essential items. For more information, please contact Peggy at the Lions Club of Charlestown (617) 470-2240.