Moe Gillen Honored; Patriot Pathway Unveiled on Russell Footbridge

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and Charlestown’s Moe Gillen at Blackmoor

Bar and Kitchen to celebrate Moe’s retirement from the Bunker Hill

Monument Association Board.

The Bunker Hill Monument Association gathered on Saturday, November 8, at Blackmoor Kitchen and Bar to honor longtime Board member and Charlestown champion Moe Gillen, who recently stepped down after years of devoted service. Moe’s commitment to his community continues to inspire all who share his love for local history and civic pride.

The event also marked the completion of the new Patriot Pathway on the William Felton “Bill” Russell Bridge. Eight newly planted trees now stand as living memorials to twelve Revolutionary War patriots whose bravery shaped the Siege of Boston. Each tree bears a plaque honoring their sacrifice.

This heartfelt project was a true collaboration among the Bunker Hill Monument Association, the South Boston Citizens’ Association (Dorchester Heights), and the Paul Revere Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. These three organizations share a proud connection to the Siege of Boston and to preserving the historic sites that tell its story.

Mayor Michelle Wu and her administration provided essential support throughout the project, helping bring this shared vision to life. State Representative Dan Ryan also played a key role in guiding the effort. Their leadership reflects a commitment that honors the past while strengthening Boston’s future.

Founded in 1823, the Bunker Hill Monument Association is one of the nation’s oldest historic-preservation societies. Saturday’s gathering served as both a celebration of achievement and a moment of reflection as the Association prepares for the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

After the Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775, Charlestown lay in ruins and remained under British occupation for nine months. That occupation ended when the Continental Army fortified Dorchester Heights with captured artillery, forcing the British to evacuate both Charlestown and Boston on March 17, 1776. The Siege of Boston, spanning from April 1775 to March 1776, became a defining moment that united the colonies and set the stage for independence.

As Charlestown reflects on its proud past and the Siege of Boston, it does so with gratitude for those who continue to serve. The community and the Bunker Hill Monument Association honor leaders like Moe Gillen, whose dedication embodies the perseverance of the patriots of 1775. Together, we celebrate those who have dared to build bridges… across Boston and time, and look ahead to carrying that legacy forward.

Patriots honored along the

Patriot Pathway

Asa Pollard and Andrew McClary

“First and Last to Fall at Bunker Hill, Both by Cannon Fire”

Isaac Glynney and Seth Pomeroy

“Young Hearts, Old Souls, United in Patriotism”

Philip Abbot and Barzillai Lew

“Bound and Free, Patriots Alike”

John Stark and Thomas Knowlton

“Defenders of the Rail Fence”

Sarah Bradlee Fulton

“Mother of Courage, Nurse of Heroes”

Joseph Paugenit

“Mashpee Wampanoag Patriot”

Col. Thomas Gardner

“Charlestown’s Fallen Commander”

Josiah Harris

“Charlestown’s Son, Potter, Patriot, Captain”