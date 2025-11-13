Marvel Music Icons Return to Arlington’s Regent Theatre to Kickoff off ‘Very Merry Christmas Show’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Rock ‘n’ Roll, Vocal, and Grammy® Hall of Fame icons, The Platters® (theplatters.com), members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe® (MCU) music family, kick off their self-titled Very Merry Christmas Show at The Regent Theatre in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Founded and named by Herb Reed in the mid-50s and living around the corner from the Regent in Arlington, Massachusetts, for decades before his death, The Platters continue today with Lance Bernard Bryant, Omar Ross, Jovian K. Ford, Brittney Michelle Wallace, and Music Director Matt Savage. Collectively, they lend their harmonically smooth voices to take audiences on a festive, holiday-themed celebration through a magical, interactive, sonically driven sleigh ride fueled by music spanning the decades. The harmonic quartet weaves their major evergreen hits—The Great Pretender, My Prayer, and Smoke Gets in Your Eyes—into family-friendly holiday classics, creating a night of joyful memories.

The timeless group will also debut songs from their long-awaited LP, With Love, The Platters, a sonic love letter to the world. It will be the vocal group’s first recording in decades.

The Platters became part of the MCU in 2021 when one of their timeless hits, Twilight Time, was used in the breakthrough Marvel® — Disney+® streaming television series WandaVision. Only You (and You Alone), the song that first launched the vocal group onto the national music charts, recently topped the critically acclaimed soundtrack of Marvel’s international blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. They also have an upcoming movie planned featuring Vin Diesel reprising his role as Groot, based on the character from the acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to music creator Frederick J. Balboni, Jr. (bcg-hre.com), Reed’s hand-picked, direct successor and international keeper of The Platters’ legacy, “We look forward to helping people take pause, feel the joy, and be touched by the spirit of the season through our signature harmonies.” He continued, “Our friends and family holiday show with its surprises, and popular music through the decades makes for a wonderful opportunity for a family and friends to celebrate old and newly created traditions.”

Tickets are available at the Regent Theatre Box Office, by phone at 781-646-4949, or online at theregenttheatre.com.