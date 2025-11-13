Lyric Stage Boston Presents ‘A Sherlock Carol’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Extra dashes of laughter and intrigue make A Sherlock Carol a cozy cup of yuletide cheer and the perfect holiday treat for all. Under the direction of Ilyse Robbins, the tales of Sherlock Holmes and A Christmas Carol come together like you’ve never seen before.

Moriarity is as dead as a doornail. Sherlock Holmes is depressed. Without his number one adversary, what’s the point of it all? Enter a grown-up Tiny Tim and the mysterious death of everyone’s favorite humbug and it’s a festive literary mash-up with surprises around every corner. This fresh and charming reimagining of two of the most beloved literary characters is a “Dickens” of a yuletide detective story that’s as “good as gold.” Six actors transform before your eyes in a playful, clever, and joyous holiday comedy that is “elementary” for a festive outing sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Director Ilyse Robbins° says. “If you’re a Sherlock Holmes fan at all and you love Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol, this is the show for you. This script is the smartest and wittiest mash-up you can imagine. With a killer cast.”

Performances begin Friday, November 14 and run through Sunday, December 21.

Featuring Leigh Barrett*, Christopher Chew*, Mark Linehan*, Paul Melendy*, Michelle Moran, and Jon Vellante*.

Scenic Design by Erik D. Diaz**, Costume Design by Sophia Barimidze, Lighting Design by SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal**, Sound Design by Alex Berg, Props Artisan, Julia Wonkka.

Leigh Barrett* (Actor 4) – Lyric Stage-The Last Five Years (directorial debut), Sister Act (director), A Gentlemen’s Guide To Love and Murder (ensemble), Souvenir (Florence), Gypsy (Rose),Company (JoAnne),Sondheim on Sondheim, City of Angels (Donna/Oolie), Grey Gardens (Little Edie/Big Edie),The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby (Gruden/Peg), Big River (Miss Watson/Sally Phelps), Animal Crackers (Mrs. Rittenhouse), Follies (Sally), A Little Night Music (Countess Charlotte), The Mikado (Katisha), Nuncrackers (Sr Hubert), Sunday in the Park with George (Frieda). Leigh has appeared on many Boston area stages including New Repertory Theatre, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, North Shore Music Theater, Gloucester Stage, Bridge Rep, Central Square Theatre, and Reagle Music Theatre. She is a four-time Elliot Norton Award recipient including the prize for Sustained Excellence. Proud member of Actor’s Equity. Love to HB and my boys, Nick and Matt.

Christopher Chew* (Scrooge) – Lyric Stage: Urinetown: The Musical (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Assassins (Charles J. Guiteau) My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Sondheim on Sondheim (Man 2), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), Working (Man 2), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Urinetown:The Musical (Lockstock), Shakespeare in Hollywood (Oberon), A Little Night Music (Fredrik),Sunday in the Park with George (George), It’s All True (Blitzstein), Side Show (Terry), 1776 (Rutledge), and The Spitfire Grill (Joe). Other credits include multiple productions at The Huntington, SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, Wheelock Family Theater, Hanover Theater, and more recently Reagle Music Theater’s South Pacific (Emile). Christopher earned his BFA in Drama from Carnegie Mellon University, an MAT in English from Fitchburg State University, and an Ed.D. from Northeastern University.

Paul Melendy* (Sherlock) – Lyric Stage: The Drowsy Chaperone (Man in Chair). The Huntington: A Confederacy of Dunces (Mancuso), M (Man). Merrimack Repertory Theatre: The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley (Brian), A Christmas Carol (Fred et al). Commonwealth Shakespeare Company: ART (Yvan), As You Like It (Silvius), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Flute), The Taming of the Shrew (Curtis). Greater Boston Stage Company: Featherbaby (Featherbaby), The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (solo show), Clue (Wadsworth), The Play That Goes Wrong (Chris), Dinner for One (James), Miss Holmes Returns (Moriarty). Central Square Theater: The Mystery of Irma Vep (2026 Lady Enid et al), Vanity Fair (Dobbin et al). Gloucester Stage Company: The Garbologists (Danny), The 39 Steps (Clown), Cyrano (De Guiche et al). Film and Television: Julia, At the Sea, Love, Weddings, & Other Disasters, Father of the Year, Unfinished Business, The Makeover, The Pink Panther Deux. Paul is a graduate of Salem State University and the recipient of the Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Solo Performance. Thank you for your gracious attendance and Happy Holidays to all! paulmelendy.com

Mark Linehan* (Actor 3) – Lyric Stage: Hello, Dolly! (Rudolph) The Drowsy Chaperone (George), Follies. Greater Boston Stage Company: The Play That Goes Wrong (Robert), Titanish (Cal Hockley), Clue (Professor Plum), Onegin (Evgeny Onegin), It’s A Wonderful Life (George Bailey). Wheelock Family Theater: The SpongeBob Musical (Squidward), Beauty and the Beast (Gaston), Shrek The Musical (Lord Farquaad). New Repertory Theater: Assassins (John Wilkes Booth), The Last Five Years (Jamie). Reagle Music Theater: The Sound of Music (Captain Von Trapp), The Music Man (Harold Hill), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Trevor Graydon). Hanover Theatre: A Christmas Carol (2017-2022). Four-time IRNE nominee. BFA Emerson College. Proud member of AEA. Instagram: @linehan.mark

Michelle Moran (Actor 2) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Firehouse Center for the Arts: Into the Woods (Lucinda). Sht-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet (Ophelia). Emerald City Theatrical: Legally Blonde (Elle Woods). She is a proud graduate of Salem State University, where she earned her BFA in Theatre in 2023. She sends heartfelt thanks to her friends and family for their unwavering support, and for still loving her after hearing “sorry, I can’t, I have rehearsal” for the hundredth time. Instagram: @michelle_moran | michellemoran.design

Jon Vellante* (Actor 1) – Lyric Stage: Debut. Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater: Sacco & Vanzetti’s Divine Comedy (Vanzetti). Central Square Theater: Beyond Words (Alex the Parrot). Coolidge Corner Theater: Megalopolis (live element w/ Francis Ford Coppola in attendance). New Repertory Theatre: DIASPORA! (Thomas), A Raisin in the Sun (Karl Lindner). Theater Espresso: Uprising on King Street (John Adams), American Tapestry (Samuel). SpeakEasy Stage Company: Fairview (Jimbo). Film & Television: Julia, The Magician, Auto Mate, The Minuteman Motion Picture Trailer Show. Jon has been part of two Elliot Norton Award nominated ensembles and was nominated in 2024 for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Midsize Theater. Love to Amie & Nora, always. Instagram: @guessimjonvellante | jonvellante.com.

2025/26 Season Sponsors: Tim & Linda Holiner

Diana Humphrey

Paul Kastner

Sharon & John Parisi

Production Sponsors: Nina & Don Berk

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s longest-serving resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage’s “forever” home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon’s supportive services alongside one of the city’s cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.