City Offering Incentives for Landlords Who Rent to Individuals Transitioning Out of Homelessness

By Dan Murphy

The city is now offering two programs that give significant incentives for landlords of Boston properties who rent to individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

The city’s Home for the Holidays campaign is seeking to support landlords who rent to individuals moving out of homelessness by matching households who have rental assistance vouchers with available units.

The program provides landlords with signing bonuses, up to two-months’ rent, and also offers stability to prospective tenants with rental subsidies and supportive services. For more information on this campaign, call 857-323-6303, or visit bit.ly/landlord_incentive_intake to fill out the intake form.

Also, the city’s Landlord Incentive Program is providing financial incentives, such as lease-signing bonuses, retention bonuses, broker fees, and repair costs, to property owners who sign leases with individuals experiencing homelessness in Boston.

Landlords can use the unit retention bonuses and incentives to make necessary repairs to their units. This program will also help landlords quickly and easily market their units to participating households.

Tenants will receive ongoing staffing support as needed. Landlords will have direct access to a customer service provider to resolve any tenancy issues. The program is part of the city’s larger effort to end homelessness and housing instability in Boston.

This program is operated by New Lease for Homeless Families, in partnership with the city and Boston-area service providers. Visit https://www.boston.gov/departments/housing/landlord-incentive-program for more information.