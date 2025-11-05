News Briefs

Lions Club of Charlestown Announces Coat, Eyeglass, and Hearing Aid Drive

The Lions Club of Charlestown is accepting donations of gently used or new coats to help keep families warm this coming winter. In addition, we are collecting eyeglasses, prescription, or reading glasses, with a preference for those that come with hard cases, as the Lions Club uses these cases to create care packages. Used hearing aids are also being accepted. Drop-off boxes at St. Francis Church, St. Mary’s Church, during scheduled Masses, and at The Cooperative Bank, 201 Main Street, during regular business hours. The collection period will remain open through January 5, 2026. We encourage everyone in the community to take a moment to look through their closets and drawers and consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your donations will make a meaningful difference to individuals and families in our area who struggle to acquire these essential items. For more information, please contact Peggy at the Lions Club of Charlestown (617) 470-2240

Coming up in November at the West End Museum

The West End Museum, located at 50 Staniford St., Suite 7, is excited to announce an exciting and varied slate of programming this November.

Attend a walking tour of the West End’s Bulfinch Triangle led by Duane Lucia on Saturday, Nov. 15. Explore these curious and storied blocks laid out by America’s first native-born architect.

On Sunday Nov. 16, the museum presents ‘Free to All: Book Swap and Social.’ This free event will be open to book lovers of any age. Take a book, leave a book, and learn about the pioneering West End Branch librarian Fanny Goldstein.

Finally, spend your Friday evening at the West End Museum on Nov. 21 from 8-11 p.m. for Late Night at the Museum. Enjoy games, drinks, and fun while dancing the night away to a silent disco party.

More information and links to purchase tickets can be found at: website www.thewestendmuseum.org/programs/

Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s Winter Clothing Drive now underway

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy’s 2025 Winter Clothing Drive to benefit Action for Boston Community Development – a nonprofit that supports more than 100,000 low-income Greater Boston residents each year – is now underway.

Until Nov. 20, donate your new or lightly used winter clothing for all ages to: Shattuck Visitor Center, 125 The Fenway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; James Michael Curley House , 350 Jamaicaway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; REI, 401 Park Drive, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; City Feed & Supply, 66 Boylston St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; and City Feed & Supply, 672 Centre St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Items to donate include coats/jackets, sweaters, boots, hats, mittens/gloves, scarves, blankets, snowpants/snow bibs, and warm socks.