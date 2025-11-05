Despite a hurricane and a government shutdown, the 40th Annual Monument Square Trick-or-Treat was a resounding success — keeping a beloved Charlestown tradition alive for children and adults alike, with three generations of trick-or-treaters joining in.

We are deeply grateful to the National Park Service, Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston, and to everyone who donated, volunteered, and participated. Special thanks to the Founders who returned to celebrate this remarkable 40-year milestone.

We hope everyone enjoyed a safe, fun, and memorable Halloween in the warm glow of the beloved Bunker Hill Monument, which stands as a timeless reminder of the Battle of Bunker Hill — the first battle of the American Revolution, fought 250 years ago, throughout the entire town.

At 5:00 p.m., with the support of the Charlestown Mothers Association, we handed out glow-in-the-dark necklaces — both for safety and to make every child feel welcome. Thousands of pieces of candy were shared at doorsteps— not just as “treats,” but as gestures of community and kindness. Each exchange of “Trick or Treat,” “Happy Halloween,” and “Thank you” between neighbors, familiar or new, reinforces the feeling that Charlestown is truly a wonderful place to call home.

The Halloween Parade, led by the Tony Barry Marching Band, along with lively performances by the Love Dog Band and the upbeat sounds of DJ Ryan Murphy, brought energy and cheer to the celebration — all made possible through the generosity of our supporters and donors. The community decorations were spectacular this year, thanks to the creativity and spirit of our neighbors, and the costumes were nothing short of remarkable!

Donations to the Harvest on Vine Food Pantry were greatly appreciated — please continue to support our neighbors in need.

May every child — young or young at heart — feel the special joy of belonging to a community that cares.

When Charlestown comes together, magic happens.

We wish everyone a heartfelt “Happy Halloween!” — made possible by the dozens of amazing, tireless volunteers who set up and took down this night to remember.Diane Valle, Chair